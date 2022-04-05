Read all about it: 'Newsies' to take the stage at Eastern View this weekend

“Newsies,” a story about the courage and determination of young people, will be shared through song and dance this Friday and Saturday at Culpeper’s Eastern View High School auditorium.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, “Newsies” was inspired by the the real-life 1899 newsboys strike in New York City. When newspaper owners Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raised the distribution price one-tenth of one cent per paper—or 10 cents per hundred—the newsboys, poor enough already, were outraged. Led by a homeless teenager named Jack, the story shows how the newsboys banded together and challenged the powerful—with the help of a plucky journalist or two.

“The show had a very popular run on Broadway about a decade ago and has really seeped into the public consciousness,” said Andrew Ballard, the show’s director, in an interview Tuesday. “I think the community will be excited to see the show. The songs are very catchy, the story is compelling—it’s a great way to support the work of our students, from performing arts to visual arts with the set design.”

The musical premiered at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and opened on Broadway the following year, with music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein. After more than 1,000 performances the show went on a successful nation-wide tour.

“I love that we’re doing a show that tells a historical story,” Ballard said. “I think it’s great that it shows the perseverance and resilience of young people, and that is reflected in our own students. They are able to accomplish amazing things in difficult circumstances, such as during the pandemic.”

Ballard said he is excited to have chosen a musical that incorporates so many aspects of the performing arts.

“Acting, singing, dancing—all supported by live instrumentation through the school band program,” Ballard said. “It’s a really big thrill for the students, some of whom have never sung with a full orchestra pit before, and they’re really enjoying that experience.”

Ballard, who teaches drama and public speaking at Eastern View and has been directing plays and musicals there for about five years, said roughly 50 students are involved with the production, about 20 on stage and the rest helping with lights and sound, props or costumes, and any number of other jobs.

“Putting on a production like this is a collaborative artform—a team of people working together to achieve a common goal,” Ballard said. “We’re working together to tell this story to the best of our ability to the Culpeper community.”

Ballard said he is also very grateful for the many volunteers who have helped the production in a number of ways.

“They’ve served the production staff, made meals for the cast, helped in a hundred other ways,” he said. “We’re really blessed to have such wonderful, caring adults supporting students and supporting the arts.”

Performances will be Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and may be purchased at the door.

