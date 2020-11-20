Real estate appraiser announces '21 bid for Culpeper Town Council

Highpoint resident Dan Jenkins recently issued a news release announcing his candidacy for Culpeper Town Council in 2021.
The real estate appraiser stated he believes in limited government that maximizes local resources while minimizing costs.
Jenkins criticized the town for paying outside consultants for the recent drinking water quality study saying “talented folks within our community” and state universities could do the same work for less.
The candidate thanked local charities and churches for providing free food to the community. Jenkins supported job creation in Culpeper and tax reductions.
Support Local Journalism
He aligned himself with Republican Councilman Jon Russell in saying state mandated business shutdowns due to the pandemic “was a heavy-handed response” as COVID-19 cases have varied from region to region.
“When our region has totals of hospitalizations at under 300 for a period of eight months, that seems to be a very different reality than Arlington, Fairfax, or D.C.,” he said.
Jenkins studied political science at Virginia Tech (2009) and received a Master’s Degree from George Mason University in Real Estate Development (2019), according to his release.
He worked for the Dept. of Defense, as a teacher at Prince William County Schools, legal assistant and office manager for Fairfax Attorney James Towarnicky and for the last year in residential appraisals.
Jenkins worked for Republicans in Colorado in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected and is a member of the Cupeper County Republican Committee, the release stated. He is a member of the Masons Fairfax Lodge No. 43 in the town of Culpeper and member at large on the Culpeper Town Zoning & Subdivision Ordinance Advisory Committee, working on a Town Code revision.
Jenkins is a husband and father related by marriage to a former Culpeper Mayor from 1896, Sam Diener: “He is in the American Journal of Water Works for the Town's initial seven-mile long, steel-pipe water main development,” according to Jenkins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!