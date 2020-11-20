Real estate appraiser announces '21 bid for Culpeper Town Council

Highpoint resident Dan Jenkins recently issued a news release announcing his candidacy for Culpeper Town Council in 2021.

The real estate appraiser stated he believes in limited government that maximizes local resources while minimizing costs.

Jenkins criticized the town for paying outside consultants for the recent drinking water quality study saying “talented folks within our community” and state universities could do the same work for less.

The candidate thanked local charities and churches for providing free food to the community. Jenkins supported job creation in Culpeper and tax reductions.

He aligned himself with Republican Councilman Jon Russell in saying state mandated business shutdowns due to the pandemic “was a heavy-handed response” as COVID-19 cases have varied from region to region.

“When our region has totals of hospitalizations at under 300 for a period of eight months, that seems to be a very different reality than Arlington, Fairfax, or D.C.,” he said.

Jenkins studied political science at Virginia Tech (2009) and received a Master’s Degree from George Mason University in Real Estate Development (2019), according to his release.