Real world STEM experience: robotics competition Saturday at OCHS

A qualifying event for the FIRST Tech Challenge will be held at Orange County High School this Saturday, Dec.10.

More than 350 middle and high school students from across Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia will meet to see who has the best robot in the event known as the POWER PLAY Challenge.

FIRST Tech Challenge started in 2005 to promote STEM education and engage students in innovative challenges, said FIRST Chesapeake Executive Director Scott Turnbull in a release.

“We have seen thousands of students develop problem-solving skills and gain real-world experience in engineering and technology,” he said.

At this weekend’s qualifier event in Orange, students in 15 teams will design, build and program robots that will compete in a series of challenges. Those robots will compete on a 12-by-12 field and try to score points by collecting and carrying objects.

This year’s POWER PLAY challenge will include using those robots to connect and build nodes along a grid to earn those points.

Robots being built will stand between 18-to-30-inches tall, made from steel and aluminum, including motors and other computer components. The robots will also use wireless communication allowing for more sophisticated and efficient programming techniques than in other competitions.

These attributes will allow the robots to move on their own, detect objects and react to its environment, recognize and follow commands and interact with other robots and team members, according to the release.

In addition to earning bragging rights and awards, the teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the FIRST Chesapeake FIRST Tech Challenge Championship Feb. 11 in Severn, Md. District championships are April 6-8 at George Mason University in Fairfax.

The winner there will compete at FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in Houston, Texas.

“Winning the entire competition gives teams an immense sense of accomplishment, and brings a world of possibilities to those determined to impact the world with their passion for STEM,” said Turnbull.

The main acclaim of the tournament, however, is how many students are inspired to continue paths into STEM-related careers. According to the FIRST Chesapeake 2020 Annual Report, 81% of competition alumni go into STEM related careers.

This year, FIRST Chesapeake is fielding over 240 teams in the U.S. among a combined 6,000 teams across 28 countries.

Since its inception, over 7,000 youth in grades 7 through 12 have been impacted, with support from 1,900 adult mentors and coaches and over 1,400 volunteers. Raytheon Technologies, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Dominion Energy are sponsors this year.

Saturday’s free local event will occur 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hornet Sports Center at OCHS, 200 Hornet Drive in the town Orange.