The Rev. Sanford Reaves Jr., a Culpeper native, has been elected to a third term on the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative board of directors.

More than 18,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners on August 9 elected three of their peers to the board via proxy designation card and at the virtual Annual Meeting.

Reaves was reelected to Region IV seat, representing REC customers in Culpeper and Orange counties, according to an REC release.

He has been on the board since 2017 and is a 26-year member of REC.

“The position has been very rewarding and the issues in my REC territory—making sure the co-op is ready for what is coming up the road,” Reaves said in a phone call Saturday.

The whole purpose of the board is to continue to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy, he said.

“We have to be more diverse,” Reaves said of energy sources. “Everything around us is changing. Electric vehicles will one day be the norm—someone has to be able to provide that power.”

The board notices the data center development in the REC service territory, he added. The Fredericksburg-based electric cooperative will be playing a major part in serving some of those developments, Reaves said.

“It will benefit our members because it will help us control costs,” he said.

Serving the data centers will also require improvements to REC infrastructure, Reaves added.

Another hot topic, REC has been working with residential broadband service providers to expand their networks into rural areas. The cooperative has formal agreements for use of its power poles with All Points Broadband in Culpeper County as well as Firefly in Louisa County, Reaves said.

Firefly and REC are already connecting rural customers, he said. Progress on that front in Culpeper, meanwhile, has been slower.

Reaves mentioned his daughter and her husband living out on the eastern end of the county, Richardsville, without high-speed internet. They built their house two years ago and both have the ability to work virtually.

“They have a hotspot and they come to my house three times a week to work,” said Reaves. “We’re praying that All Points will make it out to their house soon.”

Reaves graduated with the Class of 1974 from Culpeper County High School and went on to Smithdeal-Massey Business College of Richmond. He holds a master’s of divinity from Virginia Union University School of Theology.

Reaves is a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Culpeper and pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Orange County. He works in real estate and runs Sanford and Sons Construction and Janitorial Services.

Reaves is longtime chairman of the Culpeper County Planning Commission, and lives in the Salem District with his wife of 40 years, Lorraine.

In Region V of the REC coverage area, Randy Thomas was re-elected at last week’s Annual Meeting. This region covers Spotsylvania County.

In Region IX, Eugene “Gene” L. Campbell, Jr. was re-elected. This region covers the counties of Essex, King and Queen and King William.

REC President and CEO John D. Hewa and Christopher D. Shipe, Region II Director and Board Chairman, shared highlights from the past year while looking to the future. After safety, REC’s top focus continues to be on taking care of the grid and serving member-owners, according to a release from REC.

“We are making wise investments in our infrastructure to ensure power is there when you need it,” Hewa stated.

Last year, REC removed more than 25,000 hazard trees and cleared more than 1,300 miles of right-of-way, according to the release. Despite ongoing supply chain constraints, more than 3,000 poles were replaced with taller and stronger structures, more than 2,500 new transformers were installed, and 325 miles were strung with new wire last year, the company stated.

“These wise investments in the grid are also enabling our ongoing broadband partnerships supporting counties across our service territory, which directly benefits and helps improve your quality of life,” Hewa said.

REC is powering game-changing solutions, the company stated, through broadband partnerships to energize economic health and attract new jobs, Hewa noted. The first REC members have already connected to high-speed internet through independent service providers partners, according to the release.

REC continues to remain engaged in its communities with employees attending 400 community events last year. Over $120,000 was given to the community through donations and sponsorships, $20,000 was given in scholarships to local students, and $187,500 was given back to the community through the member-funded The Power of Change.

At the Annual Meeting, Hewa announced expanded services through Vividly Brighter Marketplace, a virtual storefront on Amazon offering find energy-efficiency items and services such as as installing a generator transfer switch, upgrading an electric panel and installing ceiling fans or a camera doorbell.

REC provides electric service to over 175,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. It operates and maintains more than 18,000 miles of power lines from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.