Reaves, Russell compete for mayor of Culpeper

Frank Reaves Jr.
Birthplace: Fauquier
Age: 69
Family: Married (Sandra Reaves), one son (Frank Reaves III), one grand-daughter (Ashton Isabella Reaves), daughter-in-law (Caralena Gray-Reaves)
Background: Law enforcement career with the Virginia Department of Corrections (retired), Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Culpeper Police Department. Serve currently as a town councilman, have served on the Town Council since 2010. My entire career has been in service to my community and the people within it. Being able to live and serve in my hometown of Culpeper for my entire life has been a privilege and an honor.
Top three campaign issues:
- Work closely with our water department and public works to improve water quality for town residents that are currently facing issues.
- Continue to work with the town and members of the county to come to an agreement on a community pool and/or recreation center.
- Work with the Town Council and town government entities to reduce or eliminate personal property taxes.
Campaign website: Facebook/Frank Reaves Jr.
Jon Russell
Birthplace: Terre Haute, Indiana
Age: 45
Family: Married to Sarah Russell 19 years. We have four children ages 7-15
Background: As a Culpeper small business owner, I own a public policy healthcare consulting firm and a company that sells cowboy hats. I have a support role in my wife’s medical clinic in town. I have served on the Town Council for seven years. I am a member of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, the Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Committee, past chairman of the Culpeper Salvation Army and board member of Hope for Appalachia-Virginia. Culpeper is a great place to live because of our families, churches, and small businesses; I have dedicated my public life to promoting those things.
Top three campaign issues:
- Back our police. I’ve supported every pay raise, vehicle request, body cameras, drone program and community policing model. Moving forward, our police department must be competitive to recruit and retain the best officers to keep pace with the population.
- Protect our small-town identity while providing for modern needs of families. Thoughtful growth, not uncontrolled growth. Allow more flexibility in housing like mixed-use development, tiny homes and converting detached garages into apartments; preserve historic sites and names like Lake Pelham.
- Make Culpeper the best place to start, relocate and retain business. End double taxation on cars, replace with new streams of revenue from the state. Provide drinkable tap water by lowering the cost of replacing pipes and improving water treatment.