Reaves, Russell compete for mayor of Culpeper

Frank Reaves Jr.

Background: Law enforcement career with the Virginia Department of Corrections (retired), Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Culpeper Police Department. Serve currently as a town councilman, have served on the Town Council since 2010. My entire career has been in service to my community and the people within it. Being able to live and serve in my hometown of Culpeper for my entire life has been a privilege and an honor.