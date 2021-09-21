Reaves, Russell spar over Culpeper lake's Confederate name at NAACP forum

“A lot of people don’t understand history. How can you take a person that was a slave owner, racist grandma, kids, aunts and say he’s a great man? That’s sickening. How can he be a great man for the stuff he has done?” Reaves went on.

Russell interjected, “Are you talking about George Washington or Jefferson? They were all slave owners as well. I mean, if we are going to go down that road. But in all honesty this is the name of the lake, it’s what it’s known for, where people come to fish and recreate and as far as I’m concerned the name stays.”

The councilman added a lot of people are attached to the lake’s name.

“There was never any outcry prior to this being brought to council, no one ever contacted council except for one person, the wealthiest man in town, and so it’s an non-issue as far as I’m concerned, it’s going to stay Lake Pelham,” Russell said.

Prominent businessman Joe Daniel for months has pressed town and county leaders to remove names and symbols of the town’s Confederate past, as has been happening nationwide.

“It was approved to rename the lake, but we just haven’t named the lake yet,” Reaves said at the forum. “The only thing we need now is a new name and enough people to vote for it.”