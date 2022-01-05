REC: most power back by end of weekend as crews fix 'devastating damage'

Power crews and contractors continue to battle devastating damage and impassible roads in sustained local efforts to turn the lights back on for thousands in the Culpeper area following Winter Storm Frida.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported late Tuesday it was continuing the grueling task of making repairs and restoring service after the New Year winter event that knocked out power to more than 90,000 of its customers, broke dozens of poles and inflicted widespread damage on the electric grid.
Treacherous driving conditions, including the closure of many primary roads and highways, further affected crews in their restoration efforts. In some cases, crews spent hours cutting trees just to access a road leading to a damage site, according to a release at 10 p.m. from REC spokesperson Casey Hollins.
As a result of newly discovered damage sites and road conditions, REC now anticipates the majority of outages will be restored by the end of the weekend. Some scattered outages will continue into next week Hollins said.
With the addition of hundreds of mutual-aid crews from Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, REC’s work force now totals more than 1,000. An additional 100-plus field workers have been requested.
“The heavy wet snow, as much as a foot in many places, coupled with 40-mph winds made this one of the worst winter storms in many years,” Hollins said.
“Crews will work around the clock as quickly and safely as they can to make repairs and restore service. We recognize this is a significant hardship for many families, and we don’t like that. Our member-owners are also our friends, neighbors and in many cases our families. We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we work to restore all power.”
In a release at noon on Wednesday, Hollins said REC crews, contractors and mutual-aid workers had restored service to more than 30,000 customers since Monday. Scattered outages could continue into next week, the spokesperson said.
REC was making progress in Culpeper Wednesday morning with around 1,000 put back on the grid by 11 a.m. and another 300 or so by noon. More than 2,300 cooperative customers in the county remained without power by mid-day.
Dominion reported another estimated 600 Culpeper customers in the dark as of noon, a couple hundred fewer than the hour before.
In the town of Culpeper, Public Services Director Jim Hoy reported minimal damage to the local distribution system maintained by Culpeper Light & Power. He attributed that to a lot of time and effort town crews spent trimming tree branches to clear the right-of-way in recent months.
“During COVID, we were out and away from each other removing tree limbs so now it’s paying dividends,” Hoy said. The town had two short power outages on Monday, he said.
Primary roads in town were down to asphalt condition as of Wednesday while some secondary roads in town still have packed snow and ice in shaded spots. The town’s biggest challenge during the snowstorm was the fact that it closed the county transfer station where town trash is taken.
Reopened Wednesday, the old landfill site accepted three days worth of town trash and higher volumes due to the holiday and people being home, Hoy said.
“It’s going to be a very long day today,” he said, noting the town had to cancel its Christmas tree collection on Monday due to the weather. Next week’s planned pick-up will also likely have to be delayed due to the potential for more snow this week, the public services directors said.
Town crews were back on normal shifts Wednesday following 12-hour shifts during the storm aftermath.
