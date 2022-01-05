REC: most power back by end of weekend as crews fix 'devastating damage'

“The heavy wet snow, as much as a foot in many places, coupled with 40-mph winds made this one of the worst winter storms in many years,” Hollins said.

“Crews will work around the clock as quickly and safely as they can to make repairs and restore service. We recognize this is a significant hardship for many families, and we don’t like that. Our member-owners are also our friends, neighbors and in many cases our families. We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we work to restore all power.”

In a release at noon on Wednesday, Hollins said REC crews, contractors and mutual-aid workers had restored service to more than 30,000 customers since Monday. Scattered outages could continue into next week, the spokesperson said.

REC was making progress in Culpeper Wednesday morning with around 1,000 put back on the grid by 11 a.m. and another 300 or so by noon. More than 2,300 cooperative customers in the county remained without power by mid-day.

Dominion reported another estimated 600 Culpeper customers in the dark as of noon, a couple hundred fewer than the hour before.