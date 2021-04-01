REC names director of operations & construction for Culpeper office

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently promoted Culpeper County resident Kevin Pories to director of operations & construction in its Culpeper office.

Pories began his career at REC in 1989 as an apprentice lineman, working his way through the ranks until becoming general foreman in 2018. His experience and countless hours in the field give him firsthand knowledge of what it takes to safely construct power lines, as well as instruct and supervise line crews, according to an REC release.

“Mr. Pories has over 30 years of field experience, garnering a rich knowledge of the electric distribution industry,” said Shawn McDonough, REC manager of the Western Region, in a statement.

“His knowledge and experience is critical in building a strong, resilient system to meet – and go above and beyond – our member-owners’ expectations.”

In his new role, Pories is responsible for coordination and daily management in REC’s Culpeper office. He oversees equipment, tools and personnel management and construction planning for the counties of Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Orange and Spotsylvania.

Pories also as maintains and promotes safety procedures, the release stated.