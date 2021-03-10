REC names new director of energy solutions

Joyce Bodoh has been selected to serve as Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s new director of energy solutions and clean energy, the co-op announced this week.

Bodoh will oversee clean energy programs, energy efficiency and energy solutions for REC customers, a news release stated.

“With a fast transition in our electric grid, the role of distributed energy resources such as solar and battery storage systems, and the growth in the electrification of transportation and other strategic electrification initiatives, REC continues to recognize members’ expectations that the Cooperative serves as an energy expert and provides solutions that meet their needs,” the release said.

“Bodoh will lead those initiatives as well as addressing demand-side management programs, sustainability, end-use energy services and innovative programs that advance the electric grid while meeting members’ needs.”

Vice President of Strategy and Techology Peter Muhoro said Bodoh has been instrumental in the creation and implementation of multiple energy solutions across the cooperative, including REC’s demand-response programs, EV pilot rates and sustainability initiatives.