REC: prepare now for Tropical Storm Elsa

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is advising customers that heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph could impact much of Virginia beginning Thursday evening into Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through the state.
Residents should prepare now for the possibility of storm-related power outages, the cooperative stated in a news release Wednesday. Crews are ready to respond, the company said.
Charge critical electronics such as cell phones before the storm arrives, and make sure there is a working flashlight and other essentials listed at myrec.coop/stormprep. Sign up to receive outage alerts by text at myrec.coop/outagecenter.
“Tropical storms can make last-minute turns that sometimes lead to worse-than-expected impacts,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “We urge member-owners to take this storm seriously. We stand ready and crews will respond as quickly and safely as possible to restore any power outages.”
Rain is in the forecast Thursday for Culpeper.