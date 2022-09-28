REC preps for possible VA outages as Ian bears down on Florida

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring the storm track for Hurricane Ian, as it edged closer to landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing drenching rains, flooding, high winds and widespread outages.

Localities along the Atlantic coast of Virginia and North Carolina cancelled special events for the first full weekend of autumn as rain dominated the weekend forecast.

Hurricane Ian is predicted to bring rain to the Piedmont and Culpeper area as well.

Saturday’s Fried Chicken Festival on the VFD fairgrounds in the Town of Gordonsville remained up in the air. Mayor Bob Coiner said they would make the call by Thursday as the forecast for this area continues to materialize.

Other special events Saturday in Culpeper could also be affected.

For Virginia, latest forecasts from Wednesday afternoon showed the potential for heavy rain and wind into the weekend, although the threat for severe weather in the state remained uncertain, the REC release stated.

Even so, line workers, tree crews and related contractors are preparing for potential impacts, and stand ready to respond to any storm-related outages, the utility said.

Coinciding with National Preparedness Month, REC reminded residents to prepare for a power outage before it happens by charging all devices and stocking up on flashlights and batteries. Outage updates are at myrec.coop/outagecenter.

See a downed power line? Always assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay away from the line and anything that might be in contact with it, call 911 and contact REC at 800-552-3904 to report downed power lines.

Backup power plan include using a generator? It is critical to follow all safety recommendations as indoor gas fumes can be deadly to pets and people.

REC provides electric service to over 172,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties, including Culpeper.