REC: ready for possible New Year's Day freezing rain, flooding in Madison, Rappahannock

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says standby crews are ready to respond to a New Year’s Day low pressure front forecasters predict could bring flooding and freezing rains in higher elevations of Clarke, Warren, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Madison and Greene.

Some of these areas could see up to a quarter inch of ice in the REC service area late Thursday and into Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, the power company said, wreaking havoc on trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service forecast for Culpeper for Friday calls for a 100 percent chance of rain mainly after 10 a.m. with a low around 34 and high of 38 degrees and precipitation amounts between a quarter and half inch possible.