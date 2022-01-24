REC seeking participants for '22 Youth Tour this summer in Williamsburg

Local high school juniors selected for the upcoming 2022 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Youth Tour will get to experience a fun and jam-packed trip to Williamsburg.

Here they will learn about the electric cooperative industry, meet local legislators, tour historic sites, and have some fun at Busch Gardens, according to a recent REC release.

The Youth Tour gives teens an opportunity to learn leadership skills, hang out with peers from across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and have fun while doing it.

COVID-19 has changed the usual Youth Tour routine, but REC continues to work with other Virginia electric cooperatives to bring local students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Madison County High School student Natalee Coates made lifetime memories on last year’s Youth Tour trip, the release stated.

“I had a great time on REC’s Youth Tour,” she said. “My favorite part was speaking with Delegates Jay Jones and Emily Brewer. They were amazing to speak with and I learned so much from them.”

This year’s trip is Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24. The schedule is packed with educational and fun activities—as well as visits to historical sites in the colonial city.

Applications for REC Youth Tour are due by Feb. 25 at myrec.coop/youthtour

Questions? Contact Brian Wolfe, Senior Public Relations Specialist, at 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 or community@myrec.coop.