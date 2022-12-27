Recent study: Falls Church ranks No. 8 for most generous places in U.S.

Falls Church in Northern Virginia has been named the No. 8 Most Generous County in the United States.

SmartAsset released the recent study compiled from IRS data of the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.

The financial technology company indexed and equally weighted the two factors to yield its Most Charitable Places Index.

The holiday season is synonymous with spending money, but it’s more than just buying gifts, said SmartAsset spokesman Steve Sabato in an email.

Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In its new study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most, and one Virginia city ranked among the top.

In the contributions as a percent of income category, Falls Church residents gave 1.59 percent; in the percentage of tax returns itemizing charitable contributions, 25.82 percent of residents there did that and for the Charitable County Index, the city of Falls Church ranked 82.01, according to SmartAsset.

Falls Church, part of the Washington, D.C. Metro, is an independent municipality, separate from surrounding Arlington and Fairfax counties, and with its own school system.

Coming in at No. 1 for most charitable county in the recent study was Morgan County in Utah followed by Teton County, Wyoming at No. 2, Charles County, Maryland at No. 3, Prince George’s County, Maryland at No. 4, Benton County, Arkansas at No. 5, Utah County, Utah at No. 6, Marin County, California at No. 7 and at No. 9, Wasatch County, Utah and No. 10, Summit County, Utah.