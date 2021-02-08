Recently adopted from Fluvanna shelter, Salem pooch makes his mark at Puppy Bowl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was so much fun watching the Puppy Bowl,” Lee wrote.

All 70 dogs from 22 shelters were winners, though they didn’t all make the starting 16. Each had been adopted before the game was over, extending a streak of homing success for each of the Puppy Bowl’s 17 seasons.

Marshall was one of five special-needs canines who made the show. All were from Green Dogs Unleashed, a partner organization to Christina Lee and husband Chris’s nonprofit, Deaf Dogs Rock. The other Green Dogs were: Fluco Fletcher, an American Staffordshire terrier and beagle mix who is both deaf and visually impaired; Theodore, aka “Theo,” a Great Pyrenees and Australian shepherd blend; a Dalmatian named Hank, now known as Gus after being adopted; and chow-Irish setter mix Chunky Monkey.

Deaf Dogs Rock and Green Dogs Unleashed social media followings sparked Marshall’s “Most Pupular” win, with help from Boston terrier Facebook groups and the Heart Of Deaf Women Live/Laugh/Love Facebook group, according to Christina Lee. Marshall’s spunky attitude and quick-twitch athleticism won him the MVP. But his teammate and former co-resident at Green Dogs, Chunky Monkey, won many hearts on Twitter through pure cuteness and a super-chill attitude, according to Mashable.com.