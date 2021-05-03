Reconnecting: Women's LIFT '21 kicks off Wednesday at Old House in Stevensburg

The Women’s LIFT Kick Off Event will take place 1 to 5 p.m. this Wednesday. May 5 at Old House Vineyard’s Lakeside Pavilion in Stevensburg. The theme is apt—reconnecting.

Sponsored by Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the safe and small retreat will feature inspirational speakers, activities and networking opportunities. LIFT: Promote, Build and Inspire Women in our Communities is the over-arching theme.

To keep with the reconnecting theme, the committee planned a few follow up sessions as an opportunity to continue connecting with each other.

There will be a garden tour and yoga class at Seek Lavender Farm (15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper) 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday May 19. Each attendee will be gifted a yoga mat upon check in.

The third and final event in this series will be a “Happy Hour” outdoors at Mountain Run Winery (10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper) 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday June 2. The first glass of wine or non-alcoholic sangria will be included upon check in.

All three sessions are included in the $35 cost to participate in LIFT. Register at https://culpeperchamber.com/womens-lift-event/