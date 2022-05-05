Records reveal new details of shooting outside Spotsy restaurant

The man accused of killing a Spotsylvania man outside a county restaurant on Saturday had been asked to leave the business shortly before the slaying, court records show.

Jesse Dean Beebout, 34, of Caroline County is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting 35-year-old Shawn D. Hastings outside Fatty’s Taphouse at 10101 Patriot Highway.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Caroline Circuit Court by Spotsylvania Detective Earle Swift, Hastings was with a woman that night at the restaurant. Witnesses said Beebout had been there for several hours, eating and drinking alcohol.

The staff stopped serving Beebout at some point because he’d had too much to drink and was being loud and causing a scene, Swift wrote. He paid his tab with a credit card, something that later aided police in identifying him.

Hastings left his table to speak with other patrons at the bar, the affidavit states. Beebout took that opportunity to go to Hastings’ table and sit with the woman.

The woman asked him to leave but he refused. Swift wrote that Hastings returned to the table with two other customers and they also asked Beebout to leave, and again he refused.

He finally left after being asked by staff members to leave the restaurant. The affidavit states that he “caused a scene” as he was leaving.

According to the affidavit, Hastings and the woman were leaving the restaurant about 11:20 p.m. when Beebout drove up in a white Kia and said “remember me?” The woman told police that Hastings asked her to go to her car, the affidavit states. The woman said she was walking away when she heard a gunshot.

The woman turned around and said she saw that Beebout had gotten out of his vehicle and was standing over Hastings and shooting down at him. He then returned to his vehicle and drove away, the affidavit states.

Police went to Beebout’s home in Lake Land’Or early this next morning and took Beebout into custody. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

The search warrant gave police the authority to search Beebout’s home and car for evidence related to the homicide. A preliminary hearing for Beebout is scheduled for June 22 in Spotsylvania General District Court.