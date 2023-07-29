The Culpeper Police Department intends to double its female officers by the end of this decade as a recent sign-on to the nationwide “30x30 Initiative,” seeking to establish 30% women working in law enforcement across America by the year 2030.

Culpeper Police Sgt. Detective Norma McGuckin is the most senior of seven sworn women officers currently employed by the small town agency on the southern edge of the D.C.-Metro area. She and the six other officers sat down in March for Women’s History Month to talk about joining 30x30 and their experiences as females policing in the 21st century.

Nationally, women represent 12% of law enforcement. At the Culpeper police department, it’s 15%.

McGuckin, a Mexican-American who is bilingual and attended high school in Crenshaw, California, started at the local department in 2001 as a volunteer interpreter.

“They gave me an application for a job, so I started as a parking attendant, working my way up to investigations and got more involved with translations,” she said.

Exciting and fulfilling is how she described the past 20 years on the job. The fact that McGuckin can speak English and translate in Spanish has been very helpful, in general, to anyone who walks into the police station with questions or concerns, she said.

The growing Hispanic population in Culpeper “adds a feel of a different culture, very family-oriented, hardworking people,” McGuckin said.

A strong leader among local female officers, she recalled few challenges being a woman in a male-dominated field.

“I haven’t experienced that here,” McGuckin replied. “This department has been very good to me. I have the opportunity to move up and improve myself.”

The detective said she supports joining the 30x30 Initiative.

“It’s a good goal to have, absolutely support it,” said McGuckin. “The more the merrier — we’re going to need a bigger locker room, but we can work on that.”

30x30 Initiative: Recruiting women

Maureen McGough, chief of staff at the Policing Project at New York University School of Law, is one of the founders of the initiative. So far, over 300 agencies, including Culpeper, are participating in this work, she said in a recent email.

Signing the pledge are major metropolitan departments like the NYPD and LAPD, state agencies, mid-sized and small departments across the country, along with federal agencies, including FBI, CBP and USMS, according to McGough. Her previous work experience is with the National Police Foundation and in various roles with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of State.

The 30x30 Initiative is really catching on, she said.

“I have been working in policing and police reform for over a decade,” she said, “and I have never seen such widespread adoption across agency size and region — it’s a testament to the field’s belief in the critical importance of women officers in improving public safety outcomes.

“Their belief is built on a foundation of scientific evidence that demonstrates the unique value of women officers — they use less force and excessive force, they use their discretion to make fewer arrests for misdemeanor non-violent offenses and, instead, use social solutions to inherently social problems. They’re associated with better outcomes for crime victims, they’re named in lawsuits less often, they’re perceived as more trustworthy and compassionate — the list goes on.”

In order to participate, departments must commit to prioritizing implementation of the elements of the 30x30 pledge and report progress in six-month increments. The pledge is a series of no- and low-cost actions departments can take to remove inherent bias and ensure the unique needs of women are met.

In exchange, departments get access to diversity and inclusion experts, research summaries, model policies and procedures, training and monthly webinars and newsletters.

“We’re also working on advocacy to advance legislation that addresses inherent bias and promotes inclusive workplaces to advance public safety,” McGough said.

Meeting benchmarks

“If you sign it, you are going to be all in,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle said at the meeting in March. “It means all officers have equal opportunity to advance, based on years of service, looking at command and supervisors — are women represented? If not, you might have to take a hard look at your processes.”

Of the Culpeper PD’s female officers, two are supervisors, one serves with the Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force, another won a MADD award last year, one is a multi-generational cop whose father is a captain at the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, and another came from Virginia Beach and is the only female member the Emergency Response Team, the chief of police said.

The department is agreeing to meet benchmarks for female recruitment by joining 30x30, Settle said, including examining policies related to zero tolerance for harassment, provision of nursing stations and flexible family time schedules, among many other aspects.

“It’s a recruitment step to show women that this is a workforce they can exceed in,” Settle said. “We have to have a workforce that’s representative of our community. We want a police department that looks like our community. Same with African Americans, same with Hispanics — we are constantly looking for those minority officers as well. When you got a police department that looks like the community, I think our citizens appreciate that.”

Since signing the pledge four months ago, the Culpeper PD has recruited another female officer.

‘I could have left’

Lt. Brittany Jenkins has been in law enforcement for nearly 14 years and is the first female in the local department to achieve her rank. She’s wanted to be a cop since she was young.

“You see someone in uniform and you idolize them, you know what they represent,” Jenkins said. “As a little kid, I really looked up to them … I knew I wanted to be part of making the community a better place.”

Female police officers handle things a lot calmer, she stated. A colleague called it the “velvet hammer approach.”

“We’re more soft-toned, a little bit better at the de-escalation, I think, because we innately read people better. It’s easier to pick up on something escalating, more motherly when we interact.”

She opened up about being treated differently earlier in her career in the male-dominated profession, compared to female officers of today.

“We had a huge culture shift in the last 15 years,” Jenkins said. “When I first came into law enforcement I had a lieutenant tell me that women don’t belong in this job. I’ve had men on shifts tell me I was the token female. … I’ve had people turn their backs on me on a call and I’ve had people yell blatantly in the parking lot that I didn’t deserve the position I’m in, so to say that we don’t face those issues — we have come a long, long way.”

Those negative experiences are engrained in the soul and it was really hard getting to this point, she stated.

“It sticks with you because I had wanted to do this since I was a kid then you have a boss telling you, well your gender does not belong in this job. It was disheartening… I could have left — what would I have missed out on in life? I have an incredible job.”

And she has other women to look up to, like McGuckin, with whom she can talk through problems and figure out how to overcome issues.

‘You have to prove yourself more’

Master Police Officer Julia Cole has been with the Culpeper PD for a decade, after planning to major in English at James Madison University. She got a job working with the college police department, comprised of retired officers with lots of experience. That was all it took.

“They had all these great war stories. My major was not meeting that need to do something fulfilling in life. I was listening to pursuit stories — ‘he baled so I baled and we were running through the woods.’ I was like, that’s what I want to do,” Cole said.

The week she told her mother she was switching majors, a police officer was shot three blocks from her house.

“He survived, but she was like, ‘Have you considered the military? Because that seems safer,’ “ Cole said “I was like ‘No, I would rather do law enforcement because I don’t want to bounce around.’

“She countered, ‘OK, what about fire department? Everybody loves firefighters.’ I said. ‘I don’t want to run into burning buildings. Law enforcement is it.’ I ended up getting my major in criminal justice, started applying around for jobs and Culpeper was the first one that said, ‘We’re interested,’” Cole recalled.

She came to Culpeper, a smaller agency with around 40 officers, because she wanted the opportunity to try everything. She has served in community policing and is responsible for social media updates and providing information to the media and the public.

“I became the jack of all trades,” Cole said. “I would not have these opportunities with other agencies. This is home. This is where I’m happy.”

Asked about challenges of women in policing, she said they were just talking about that at breakfast.

“Women make up 13% of law enforcement nationally, so you are dealing with a lot of engrained, male-dominated ideas, philosophies, attitudes, perceptions and the ego, where it’s, ‘Oh no, we the men will go handle this.’ And you have to fight against that,” Cole said. “You have to prove yourself more.”

The Culpeper police department also cultivates women helping women, she added.

“There is no backstabbing — I will be the queen bee. Norma paved the path for us. She pulled Brittney up. Brittney pulled me up, we’re pulling them up, and the guys are working with us.”

“Like Chief Settle said, the studies are out there that women police differently and it’s a good different,” Cole said about participating in 30x30. “Women are half of the world’s population. Your agency should reflect your population and your community so more diversity is always a good thing.”

Gender shouldn’t matter

Officer Ashley Parker came to Culpeper two years ago from the King George County Sheriff’s Office. She works full-time narcotics with the local task force. Her mother is a longtime federal law enforcement officer who she’s looked up to forever.

“She was worried for me, choosing to be a cop, but now that I’ve been in it almost five years, she’s super proud of me, I’m going to cry,” Parker said. “That was a huge life moment for me, making her proud in the aspect of law enforcement and making a difference in the community.”

Asked about the 30x30 Initiative, the young officer said she doesn’t think gender matters.

“A good officer in the end is what I want as my backup, male, female, purple, yellow, green, doesn’t matter, as long as it is a good person who is here to do the job,” she said. “Someone I know is going to have my back when we’re in a sticky situation, that’s all I care about. If that happens to be more women, absolutely, let’s do it, but if not, that’s just the way the cards have been dealt. At the end of the day, I want everybody here be able to go home.”

Parker said female cops don’t want to be seen as women.

“We want to be seen as an officer or a detective or a sergeant. I get promoting women’s rights, but at some point, look at me as another officer, not as a female. Are we there yet?” she said. “Here I think we are because nobody treats me differently.”

Officer Miller Torrance came to Culpeper a year ago from the Virginia Beach Police Department, a very large department with five precincts where you’re just like a number, she said. Torrance had family in this area and was given the opportunity to work patrol, which she said is the best foundation starting out in policing.

“All types of calls: on the road try to find narcotics, deal with mental health … traffic stops, back to back calls depending on the day,” she said.

Being a police officer gives her purpose, Torrance said, and it’s something different every day. It keeps her on her toes, she added.

“Females communicate differently,” she said. “They don’t start a conversation with ego. I know some guys who do that and they just go head to head right away. You have to approach it differently.”

Community-oriented: Do the job right

Officer Ashley Sain, a 2016 graduate of Eastern View High School, has been with the department since late 2020, after graduating college with a psychology degree during a pandemic.

“COVID sort of cut my college experience short,” she said. “I saw what was happening in the world with policing and mental health — a huge topic not talked about enough. I wanted to go into a field where I was going to help people, but not on a couch. I feel like this is a great profession where I can get out and do something different every day. Different people and situations and learning something new every single day and I wanted to make a difference in my community.”

Sain always said she would never work in her hometown and went away to college in Mississippi.

“I saw that policing was changing and I like the change — de-escalation, being able to sit down and have a conversation with somebody, rather than use force. I have found a lot of times your words go way farther than having to be physical,” she said. “Women are able to have that patience and just that female presence as an officer is different than having a big macho man come up to you.”

People don’t realize how much police officers counsel people, she added.

“That’s kind of our job, turn a simple civil matter into talking on the phone with somebody for 20 minutes, they’re telling you their life story. I definitely like the way policing is going, especially here in this agency. We are very much community oriented, 95% of the people we deal with, love us because they know we’re going to come out and do the job right.”

Officer Madison Healy was born into law enforcement and has been in the field for more than three years. Her father is a captain with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, a brother is a deputy at FCSO, and a younger brother is currently employed by Culpeper PD as a park attendant with the intention of joining law enforcement once he’s old enough.

Healy’s grandfather is retired Fairfax PD and retired Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Captain, and her great-grandfather was a West Virginia State Trooper who died in line of duty. In spite of the statistics, Healy said she does not see policing as male-dominated.

“I am able to do the same things as anyone else in this field. This career is a family tradition, I was born and raised into it, therefore I see myself as an equal to the men in this line of work,” she said.