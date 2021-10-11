Red Cross blood donations drop to less than day's supply, especially type O

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage causing its supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, according to a news release on Monday.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types–especially type O−to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive lifesaving transfusions. Appointments can be made at the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS.

Culpeper United Methodist Church hosted a drive on Friday. Nearby, St. John’s Catholic is hosting a blood drive 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the church, 271 Winchester St. in Warrenton. Also in Warrenton, Fauquier Hospital will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

In Spotsylvania, Resurrection Lutheran will host blood drives 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18, 1 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, 10 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 1 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the church, 6170 Plank Rd.

The Workforce and Community Education Building will also be hosting a blood drive 9 a.m.t o 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 at 10000 Germanna Point Dr. in Spotsylvania.