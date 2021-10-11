 Skip to main content
Red Cross blood donations drop to less than day's supply, especially type O
Red Cross blood donations drop to less than day's supply, especially type O

Battlefield blood drive

Culpeper resident Nicky Derosa (right) waits while Red Cross Blood Collection Supervisor Kyle Carter (left) prepares the materials needed for Derosa’s blood donation during a Red Cross drive last year in Culpeper.

 FILE / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage causing its supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, according to a news release on Monday.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types–especially type O−to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive lifesaving transfusions. Appointments can be made at the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS.

Culpeper United Methodist Church hosted a drive on Friday. Nearby, St. John’s Catholic is hosting a blood drive 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the church, 271 Winchester St. in Warrenton. Also in Warrenton, Fauquier Hospital will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

In Spotsylvania, Resurrection Lutheran will host blood drives 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18, 1 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, 10 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 1 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the church, 6170 Plank Rd.

The Workforce and Community Education Building will also be hosting a blood drive 9 a.m.t o 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 at 10000 Germanna Point Dr. in Spotsylvania.

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year, the release stated. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, the release stated.

