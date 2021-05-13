 Skip to main content
Red Knights gather in Culpeper, eager for Dixie Rally
Red Knights gather in Culpeper, eager for Dixie Rally

RED KNIGHTS GROUP CULPEPER

Posing next to a 2002 Honda Goldwing owned by Bob Binnall of Massachusetts, Red Knights members pose for a photograph Wednesday next to Culpeper’s Best Western motel, including Colin and Melissa Nelson of New Hampshire; Ed Corcoran and Terri ‘Fancy’ Dewitt of New Jersey; Deb Nickle and Bob Binnall of Massachusetts and Merill and Stephanie Fowler.

 DAVE JENNINGS FOR STAR-EXPONENT

Members of the International Red Knights Motorcycle Club began to arrive this week for the group’s annual ‘Dixie Rally’ ride, which is hosted Friday and Saturday by the local chapter, led by Bob Beebe of Culpeper’s Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

Friday morning at about 9 a.m. the Culpeper Police Department will escort the riders—nearly 300 of them—from the Best Western motel on the south side of town, through downtown on Main Street, then on to Sperryville Pike and the Salem firehouse, where all the visiting Red Knights and their bikes will gather for some formal group photographs.

“It took us about 12 hours to ride down here from New Hampshire,” member Colin Nelson said outside Culpeper’s Best Western motel on Wednesday evening. “Our Northeast ‘Yankee Rally’ was cancelled this year and last year, so we rode down to Culpeper.”

In the photo above, Nelson and other riders from the northeast pose for a photo next to a 2002 Honda Goldwing custom painted in a fire-fighter theme, owned by Bob Binnall of Massachusetts.

Only fire fighters and their families may be members of the Red Knights.

The Red Knights has nearly 10,000 members and more than 400 chapters around the world. About 300 bikers are anticipated at the three-day Culpeper rally, with group rides Friday and Saturday to local points of interest and the Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday morning.

It's the first time the Knights have held their regional Dixie Rally in Culpeper.

ejennings@starexponent.com  540/317-2986

