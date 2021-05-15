Red Knights glide through Culpeper, visit Front Royal and Luray

Hundreds of East Coast firefighters were due to descend Saturday on Luray, visiting Cooter’s Place—a Confederate-themed shop spawned by the 1980s hit TV show, “Dukes of Hazard.”

How apppropriate for an event dubbed the Dixie Rally. The annual ride, based this weekend in Culpeper, was organized by the International Red Knights Motorcycle Club.

Sunday at 9:15 a.m., club members—all of whom are firefighters or their family members—will take part in the “Blessing of the Bikes” in the Best Western motel’s parking lot on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper. After that, the riders will head for their homes in states from New England to the Southeast.

On Friday morning, officers of the Culpeper Police Department escort the riders—nearly 300 of them—from the Best Western through downtown on Main Street, then on to Sperryville Pike and the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. At the firehouse, all of the visiting Red Knights and their bikes assembled for formal group portraits, with some of them taken from high atop a multi-story ladder extended by the firehouse’s truck.