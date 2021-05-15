Red Knights glide through Culpeper, visit Front Royal and Luray

Hundreds of East Coast firefighters were due to descend Saturday on Luray, visiting Cooter’s Place—a Confederate-themed shop spawned by the 1980s hit TV show, “Dukes of Hazard.”
How apppropriate for an event dubbed the Dixie Rally. The annual ride, based this weekend in Culpeper, was organized by the International Red Knights Motorcycle Club.
Sunday at 9:15 a.m., club members—all of whom are firefighters or their family members—will take part in the “Blessing of the Bikes” in the Best Western motel’s parking lot on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper. After that, the riders will head for their homes in states from New England to the Southeast.
On Friday morning, officers of the Culpeper Police Department escort the riders—nearly 300 of them—from the Best Western through downtown on Main Street, then on to Sperryville Pike and the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. At the firehouse, all of the visiting Red Knights and their bikes assembled for formal group portraits, with some of them taken from high atop a multi-story ladder extended by the firehouse’s truck.
The Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce provided visitor and business literature to the motorcyclists, and made signs and street banners that welcomed them to town. When the bikers rode past the chamber office on Friday, staff members greeted them, said Bob Beebe of Culpeper’s Salem Volunteer Fire Department.
Group rides took place Friday and Saturday to local points of interest, including Cooter’s Place, one in a small chain of museums and stores owned by former congressman Ben Jones of Virginia’s Piedmont, who played Cooter Davenport in “Dukes,” the popular, seven-season TV series.
Virginia’s winding country roads also took them to the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership in the town of Orange and lunch at Culpeper’s Belmont Distillery. Saturday’s ride visited Front Royal and Luray, before returning for supper at Pepper’s Grill in Culpeper.
Club members began to arrive in Culpeper at midweek for the rally hosted by its local chapter, which firefighter Beebe leads.
It was the first time the Knights held their regional rally in Culpeper. Each year, the event moves from city to city across the Southeast. About 300 bikers were anticipated for the three-day Culpeper rally.
Last week, some firefighters rode for 12 hours to reach Culpeper from New Hampshire. Their Northeast region’s Yankee Rally was cancelled this year, so they headed south to Virginia.
The Red Knights has nearly 10,000 members and more than 400 chapters around the world.
The club was born in Boylston, Mass., in 1982 with 11 bikers. Several founding members were to attend this weekend’s rally. In addition to units in all 50 American states, chapters may be found the world over, including Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Ireland.
Every spring, members gather in a different state, with chapters nominating themselves to be the rally’s host. The Culpeper group volunteered for 2021 two years ago while attending the rally in Gulfport, Miss., Beebe said.
According to Beebe, the rallies’ primary mission is to raise money to help the communities that members visit.
The ride will benefit the Central Virginia Burn Kids Camp—a summer camp in the Charlottesville area for children who have suffered burns—and the Carney Strong Initiative, which builds a supply for area firefighters of decontamination wipes, cleaners and soaps to remove carcinogens and other chemicals after people fight a fire. That helps firefighters prevent skin cancer.
To learn more about the Red Knights, visit redknightsmc.com or email Bob Beebe at mrbobbeebe@gmail.com.
Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this story.
540/317-2986