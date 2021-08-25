Reducing division focus of Culpeper Branch NAACP candidates forum

“I couldn’t stay on the sidelines—we are better than that,” he said. Short said in closing comments these conversations are needed.

“A lot of these issues swirling around the nation are tearing us apart,” he said. Short encouraged understanding “each other’s experiences.”

Brown spoke similarly in opening remarks that he was running for town council because of the “bleed” of national political issues into local politics. Culpeper used to be known for its Southern hospitality, he said: “It’s really hard to see these things fall apart,” Brown said.

He mentioned a councilman targeting a downtown business because of a Black Lives Matter sign in the shop window: “It hurts—it’s not the town I grew up in,” he said.

Brown is also running on the drinking water issue and opening a rec center with a pool in town for the kids. He also wants to bring affordable, broadband, gig internet to town.

Sapp also wants to open “a place for youth” in Culpeper saying the youth centers he attended while growing up saved him and allowed him to be where he is today. Sapp said he wants to represent the underserved community.