Reducing division focus of Culpeper Branch NAACP candidates forum

A desire to minimize divisiveness in the community dominated remarks by local candidates for town council and board of supervisors during a virtual forum hosted Aug. 19 by the Culpeper Branch NAACP.
A total of 14 candidates from Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties participated in the program, and most talked about focusing on local issues so as to avoid community division around national political issues.
All candidates from the three counties running in the town and county races were invited to participate in the Thursday night forum, according to NAACP Culpeper Branch President Uzziah Harris.
Those who participated from Culpeper were town council candidates B. Travis Brown, David Kullivan, Wes Mayles, Fred Sapp, Janie Schmidt, Joseph Short, Adrian Sledge and Vice Mayor Billy Yowell.
Also participating from Culpeper County were Board of Supervisors’ candidates David Durr for Cedar Mountain District and Susan Gugino for the Stevensburg District.
The two-hour Zoom meeting heated up when Brown challenged Sapp about Sapp and three others being endorsed by the Culpeper County Republican Party. The very endorsements stoke disunity, Brown said.
“You say we should come together as a group but...(the local party is) actively pushing these issues,” said Brown, a 30-year-old union electrician who grew up in Culpeper.
Participating in the Zoom meeting from the airport, where he was about to get on a plane, Brown listed anti-masking and 2020 election fraud theory as issues the local party actively embraces.
“You can’t speak out of one side of your mouth,” Brown said. “It’s unacceptable.”
Sapp is one of four Culpeper GOP Committee-endorsed candidates in the Nov. 2 election along with Kullivan, Schmidt and Short. The local party held a candidates forum to name its endorsed ticket in June.
In earlier comments at last Thursday’s NAACP forum, Sapp, a Xerox salesman who served in the Army as a young man, spoke at length about the importance of a cohesive community. Sapp said he was “a true believer in regardless of your personal political beliefs—this town is our town.”
“We need to come together to make it better,” he said. “We won’t bridge gaps if we won’t talk to teach other,” he added.
Responding to Brown’s comments about local Republican endorsements and the local party being divisive, Sapp said he associated with gangs growing up in inner city Wilmington, Del.
That didn’t make him a gang member or aligned with all of the gang’s beliefs, Sapp added.
“I was a conservative. I sought an endorsement as a fiscal conservative,” Sapp said.
Brown retorted, “You could have been a Libertarian … Are you willing to say the election was legitimate? You are dodging the question.”
Sapp responded, “The election was the election … we had a winner and a loser—the details are for someone else to figure out.”
He added, “The man in the White House is the president.” Sapp said the military oath he took was to the Constitution and the president of the United States “whoever that may be.”
Short, an Army veteran who works in defense contracting, stepped in at this point, advising caution, saying, “This conversation is about to go to the place 98 percent of the rest of the country” has been in the past several years.
“It doesn’t accomplish anything for Culpeper.”
Short invited Brown for coffee saying, “I can explain to you why I have a conservative background.”
In opening comments, Short said he and his wife fell in love with Culpeper when they first visited 17 years ago and decided it was where they wanted to raise their family.
He said he is running for town council on a platform of improving water quality and expanding youth activities. The national divisiveness creeping into Culpeper is one of the main reasons Short said he opted to run.
“I couldn’t stay on the sidelines—we are better than that,” he said. Short said in closing comments these conversations are needed.
“A lot of these issues swirling around the nation are tearing us apart,” he said. Short encouraged understanding “each other’s experiences.”
Brown spoke similarly in opening remarks that he was running for town council because of the “bleed” of national political issues into local politics. Culpeper used to be known for its Southern hospitality, he said: “It’s really hard to see these things fall apart,” Brown said.
He mentioned a councilman targeting a downtown business because of a Black Lives Matter sign in the shop window: “It hurts—it’s not the town I grew up in,” he said.
Brown is also running on the drinking water issue and opening a rec center with a pool in town for the kids. He also wants to bring affordable, broadband, gig internet to town.
Sapp also wants to open “a place for youth” in Culpeper saying the youth centers he attended while growing up saved him and allowed him to be where he is today. Sapp said he wants to represent the underserved community.
“I am running to make things better for everybody regardless of affiliation,” he said in closing remarks. “We agreed we would not be attacking each other … it feeds the problem.”
Sapp ended closing comments addressing Brown, who had boarded his plane by then. Sapp said he “had been attacked by my own party” for affiliating with the local NAACP.
“We can have this conversation privately,” he told Brown, adding, “Whatever benefits all the people is what we need to do.”
Madison County Board of Supervisors candidate Steve Grayson also participated in last week’s Culpeper Branch NAACP forum.
And from Rappahannock County, Board of Supervisors Piedmont District candidates Cliff Miller and incumbent Christine Smith took part. From the Stonewall Hawthorne BOS District in Rappahannock, candidate Van Carney was also in the meeting.
