Reeves attends Military & Veterans Task Force meeting in Seattle, gets bills passed at home

In a recent legislative update, State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, stated his office has been working hard to affect change for veterans and active duty soldiers.

Last week, Reeves was in Seattle for the first in-person meeting in two years of the National Conference of State Legislators Military & Veterans Task Force, of which he is Co-Chairman. Some of the group’s bigger focuses are strengthening National Guard recruitment, resiliency, and retainment, the state senator said in the update.

“On the national level, we tackled combatting veterans suicide and how we can facilitate better awareness and mental health treatment at the state level,” Reeve said in the update.

He participated in a discussion at the meeting on veteran suicide prevention, 988 crisis hotline implementation, and related topics with Rep. Tina Orwall, a Washington Democrat, and Codie Marie Garza, suicide prevention program manager at Washington Dept. of Veteran Affairs.

There was also an overview of State Programs to Support Women Veterans as women make up 11% of the nation’s 17 million veterans, according to NCSL.

This is expected to increase as women now comprise 20% of new recruits, 15% of active-duty military and 18% of the guard and reserve forces, according to ncsl.org.

The state senator got to visit Naval Base Kitsap while in Washington State. Attendees took the Seattle Ferry to Bremerton and were picked up by Base personnel.

Kitsap is the third-largest U.S. Navy installation in the United States, home to a range of strategic missions, including all types of submarines, two Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and the largest fuel depot in the Continental U.S., according to ncsl.org.

There were wins back at home in Virginia recently as well, Reeve said in the update. Youngkin signed two of his bills into law on Friday—SB529 and SB768.

SB768 amends the definition of "qualified survivors and dependents" under the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program to include that a child who is a stepchild of a deceased military service member shall receive all Program benefits, according to the legislative update.

The education program is a key recruiting tool to entice veterans to remain in Virginia, Reeves said. It provides tuition and fee waivers for veterans with severe disabilities and for families of military members who died on active duty.

The reality of modern families is such that some veterans may have been the step-parent of a child since birth but never legally adopted the child. Senate Bill 768 fixes this.

The state senator said SB529 was another big win for active duty members.

“The Pentagon has been highlighting how important it is, operationally, for consistent and affordable child care for active duty service members. This bill is a massive first step in easing access to child care for all active duty members in our Commonwealth,” Reeves said.

The state senator is one of six Republican congressional candidates seeking the Republican nomination in June to run against two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Reeves, active in veterans causes and legislation, is a former Army Ranger who also worked as a narcotics detective.

