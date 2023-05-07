Incumbent Virginia State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, easily won Saturday’s firehouse primary to run as GOP nominee for a fourth term to the 28th District in November’s election.

Reeves received more than three-quarters of the vote in the Republican Party canvass against challenger Republican Mike Allers, a public schools educator from Ruckersville.

In a social media statement Saturday night, Reeves said he was deeply grateful and honored to win the primary.

“Thanks to your unwavering support and dedication, we have secured a mandate for conservative values and policies in our beautiful district,” the incumbent said.

“Together, we will continue to fight for limited government, lower taxes, safer communities, and a stronger economy. Let's roll up our sleeves and get to work. Let’s win this in November! Virginia Senate Majority, here we come! #ReevesForVirginia #Victory2023 #ConservativeValues,” Reeves posted.

Reeves received 2,564 votes (77 percent) to Allers’ 787 votes (23 percent) in Saturday’s party-led election, according to the final tally from David Willis, chairman of the 28th Senate District Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia. A total of 3,351 district voters cast ballots.

The District’s GOP Committees held voting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at polling locations in Bealeton, Culpeper and Unionville. Redrawn last year, the 28th District spans Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania.

“Unfortunately, we came up short,” posted Allers, a retired fourth grade teacher at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School in Gordonsville. He added, “We laid it all on the field. We took on the establishment and the swamp of Richmond, and we fought hard.”

Allers said, “Just because we missed the mark, doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for our kids, parental rights, and keeping China out of Virginia.”

The Virginia Public Access Project names Tawana Campbell and Elizabeth Melson as potential 28th District candidates in the November election, both running as independents. Virginia State senators serve four-year terms. Melson, of Flint Hill, confirmed Sunday she was running.

Reeves is an insurance broker and former Army Ranger who also worked as a narcotics detective.