Reeves entering '22 race against Rep. Spanberger in VA's 7th District

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R- Spotsylvania, on Friday announced he would seek the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger in next year's congressional race in Virginia 7th District, presently spanning Richmond in the south to Culpeper in the north.
Reeves was elected a decade ago to the state senate representing District 17, which includes the town of Culpeper and part of the county. He ousted long-time Democrat, former State Sen. Edd Houck.
"As a proven conservative in the Commonwealth, Senator Reeves is the best candidate to defeat Democrat Abigail Spanberger," according to a campaign release. "Bryce Reeves has fought for conservative policies that put families, veterans, and businesses first."
Reeves said in a statement, “Under President Trump our economy was humming, people were working, and government did not dominate or intrude in our lives and livelihood. But under Joe Biden and Abigail Spanberger, an intrusive, progressive government is failing us, badly. Spanberger has failed to make the 7th District what it should be - the best place to work, live, and raise a family."
Spanberger, 42, of Henrico County, has represented Virginia's 7th District since 2018 when she ousted conservative Republican Dave Brat after one term. Considered a moderate Democrat, the mother and wife is a former CIA case officer often seen around the district, and in Culpeper.
Reeves in his statement said Spanberger "spends far too much time coddling up to Nancy Pelosi and the far left." He said his "campaign is about freedom, limited constitutional government and the dignity and worth of every human being."
Reeves, 54, is a State Farm insurance agent, and a former Arm Ranger who worked as a narcotic detective. He is serving his third term in the state senate.
Reeves serves in the statehouse where he is close allies with local Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. Freitas ran last November against Spanberger and lost by about 8,200 votes in a race that garnered more than 450,000 across the district.
Several more Republicans have said they will run against Spanberger next year including Gautam Barve, John Castorani, Taylor Keeney and Tina Ramirez, according to ballotpedia.org.
Reeves was a 2017 Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Virginia. He is also a regular visitor around his state senate district, and in Culpeper.
Nationwide, citizens are looking to next month's gubernatorial elections in Virginia for a sign as to how the congressional mid-term elections next year will lean.
