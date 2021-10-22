Reeves entering '22 race against Rep. Spanberger in VA's 7th District

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R- Spotsylvania, on Friday announced he would seek the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger in next year's congressional race in Virginia 7th District, presently spanning Richmond in the south to Culpeper in the north.

Reeves was elected a decade ago to the state senate representing District 17, which includes the town of Culpeper and part of the county. He ousted long-time Democrat, former State Sen. Edd Houck.

"As a proven conservative in the Commonwealth, Senator Reeves is the best candidate to defeat Democrat Abigail Spanberger," according to a campaign release. "Bryce Reeves has fought for conservative policies that put families, veterans, and businesses first."

Reeves said in a statement, “Under President Trump our economy was humming, people were working, and government did not dominate or intrude in our lives and livelihood. But under Joe Biden and Abigail Spanberger, an intrusive, progressive government is failing us, badly. Spanberger has failed to make the 7th District what it should be - the best place to work, live, and raise a family."