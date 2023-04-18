Gov. Glenn Youngkin and State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, on Monday announced the signing of Senate Bill 836, effective July 1.

The measure establishes the Virginia Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee, according to a release from Reeves’ office.

The goal of the legislation is preventing gambling addiction and providing resources to individuals struggling with gambling addiction, the state senator said. Del. Paul Krizek, D-Mount Vernon, carried and passed the indential House Bill 1465 in the House of Delegates.

Virginia has recently seen a rise in youth gambling rates, according to Reeves. He cited the 2021 VA Youth Survey which showed nearly a quarter of Virginia high-schoolers had gambled within the past year and nearly two-thirds of Virginians aged 18-25 had gambled within the past month.

“I greatly appreciate Governor Youngkin’s support in this endeavor,” said Reeves in a statement. “As a father, it pains me to see how our youth have been affected by gambling and all the ills that come with it.”

The Virginia Problem Gambling Hotline has seen a 143% increase in calls over the last few years, he said.

Reeves said, “I look forward to the committee’s establishment this July and the progress they will make in ensuring Virginians are given the knowledge, tools, and abilities to prevent and overcome gambling addiction.”

Virginia opened its first casino last summer in the former mall in Bristol, future home of a Hard Rock casino.

Bristol is the first of four voter-approved casinos to open in Virginia. Legislation allowed five cities—Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond—to conduct public referendums to allow one casino to operate in each.

Bristol voters overwhelmingly approved the concept, with a 71% majority, in November 2020, according to the Bristol Herald Courier.

The other state-licensed casinos are slated to start opening next year.