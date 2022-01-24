Reeves gives update from Virginia State Senate

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, last week sent out an update from the first days of the 2022 General Assembly session.

He began his update with comments on COVID mitigation in place on the senate floor.

“If you’ve had the opportunity to see a livestream of any of our Senate sessions so far this year, you may have gotten frustrated trying to figure out who was speaking,” the state senator said in an email from Reeves for Congress. “That’s because the Democrats have forced us into plexiglass cages.

“They are keeping each of us boxed in our own isolation chambers even after the costly renovations done to have new air filtration systems installed. Despite the objections of many Republicans, myself included, the Democrats haven’t budged at all. It seems we will be stuck with them throughout session.”

Reeves said he was carrying a full docket of bills this session, and had personally set goals to fight crime, improve the lives of veterans and police officers, and protect the Second Amendment.

Senate Bill 330 is close to his heart, the state senator said. It will enshrine in law Virginian’s right to constitutional concealed carry, Reeves said. Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is carrying a companion bill in the statehouse.

Reeves stated he is always working to improve the lives of Virginian men and women who served in the military. SB 528 and SB 529 would decrease income tax for veterans and improve accessibility to childcare.

In October, Reeves announced he would seek the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in the 2022 congressional elections.