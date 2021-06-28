Reeves: 'I'm not for legalizing it July 1'

“It was originally a 500-some page bill and we methodically went through it,” he said in the recent interview. ”We didn’t want ABC as the enforcement agency. We need to set up a whole different system for it and the committee worked … all these legitimate companies that came in, set it up to do medical marijuana – what did you just do to those folks? What do I need medical marijuana for if I can just go get it?”

Reeves commented on the criminalization of cannabis.

“Here’s what really drives me crazy, they’re talking about weed in the Black community. Well, guess who gets first right of refusal for being weed dealers? Those same people in the Black community that have violations of marijuana offenses,” he said. “What are you doing, what are you saying to that community?”

Without a legislative framework in place, marijuana legalization will drive people to the black market, Reeves added. He challenged federal representatives to address the issue.

“You have Congress—pass the freakin’ bill. You have an overwhelming amount of states that have legalized it. Why don’t they pass the bill so states aren’t in conflict?” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}