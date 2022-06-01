 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reeves’ ﻿Virginia Employment Commission reform is now law

Virginia Employment Commission

At the Virginia Employment Commission’s Richmond headquarters a year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, VEC was still swamped with backlogged claims, its call centers were underperforming and staffing problems persisted, the state’s watchdog agency told lawmakers.

 STEVE HELBER/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed state Sen. Bryce Reeves’ Virginia Employment Commission reform bill into law.

Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, announced the news Wednesday morning after the GOP chief executive took action on his Senate Bill 769. He attended Tuesday’s bill-signing ceremony.

The law “puts proper guardrails at VEC,” requiring the commission to work with other state agencies to verify Virginians’ unemployment claims and do system-integrity checks to protect against fraud, the senator said. Those checks are identified by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration.

“We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of Virginia and this bipartisan legislation will produce some much-needed accountability. Improved program integrity means less waste, fraud and abuse,” Reeves emailed constituents. “Remember, every dollar wasted in unemployment is a dollar taken directly out of small business in Virginia.”

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed “a lot of inefficiencies” in state agencies, he said, as leaders tasked VEC with delivering millions of dollars of unemployment benefits when many Virginians had lost their jobs during the crisis as businesses reduced operations and state and federal governments instituted public-health measures.

“Unfortunately, the agency was ripe for fraud and abuse,” Reeves told supporters. “News reports cited over $40 million being paid to prisoners and improper payment rates over 11 percent.”

Youngkin’s signing of Senate Bill 769 delivers a message that Virginia will protect its safety net for “the truly needy” and avoid overstressing employers, the senator said.

“The door will always be closed to people looking to defraud Virginia and its people,” Reeves wrote.

The law, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, requires VEC to recover any improper overpayment of benefits.

If a person enrolled in public-assistance programs becomes employed, the law will require the state Department of Social Services, Department of Medical Assistance Services and Department of Housing and Community Development to notify the Virginia Employment Commission, according to a summary of SB 769 by the Virginia Legislative Information System.

The law requires VEC to report annually by Dec. 1 to the state Commission on Unemployment Compensation on its implementation and enforcement of the statute’s provisions.

Youngkin campaigned on overhauling the VEC.

The commission could not keep up when it was swamped with claims as the coronavirus pandemic began. Backlogs mounted, as did customer-service complaints.

While employment agencies around the country struggled with the surge in jobless claims and evolving federal- assistance programs, Virginia’s response was by some measures exceptionally poor, The Associated Press reported.

