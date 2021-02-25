REFLECTION: A prayer of peace for our nation after Jan. 6

In Holy Scripture, at least 21 passages about the compassion, the mercy and kindness of the Messiah, can be found.
A few come from the book of the Prophet Isaiah, who famously said that the Messiah would be the “Prince of Peace.”
Compassion means “to suffer with,” and the ones to whom Jesus the Messiah demonstrated that deeply loving mercy were the ones left behind by his society: the poor, the hungry, the sick, the blind, the disabled, the mentally ill. People who witnessed his power to comfort and heal also became followers of Jesus, and in the three short years of his earthly ministry, their numbers grew.
Until the end of his life, the Lord Jesus lived into the prophecy of Isaiah: He was a Prince of Peace. He never endorsed violence of any kind.
In the Garden of Gethsemane when the authorities came to arrest him, Peter drew a sword and cut off a man’s ear, but Jesus told Peter to put away the sword. He went willingly with his captors, willingly to his appointed death, even when Pilate attempted to give him a way to bow out of the crucifixion.
We pray: “Almighty and everlasting God, you govern all things both in heaven and on earth: Mercifully hear the supplications of your people, and in our time grant us your peace...”
We trust in the justice as well as the mercy of the Lord. Like the many people who came to hear the Lord’s message of love, the many who came to him seeking healing, the many in desperate need of help, we ask the Lord to hear our prayers, to answer our prayers, to grant us peace. We trust deeply in a Lord who governs with compassion.
On Jan. 6, most ironically the day of the Epiphany, the beginning of the Season of Light, many of us were probably captured by what we were seeing on our televisions, transfixed by the horror unfolding before our eyes at our nation’s Capitol.
For me, of the many disturbing sights, two truly arrested me. One was a huge banner reading “Jesus:2020.” The other was the image on a man’s t-shirt which read: “Camp Auschwitz.”
I could not help but think of my parents, and I was actually grateful they were not around to see these things unfolding. They were members of what we respectfully call “The Greatest Generation,” those who grew up during the hardships of the Great Depression, and then mobilized to serve our country during World War II.
My father’s health condition kept him from serving in the military, though two of his younger brothers served. So, my father went to serve as a guard at the Pentagon. He might just as easily have guarded our Capitol. When I saw those brave men and women trying to hold back the forces who had broken into the Capitol carrying weapons and plastic restraints, how could I not think of my father and his service?
Those of us who are Boomers certainly recall that our parents respected our government, respected figures of authority. My parents did not approve of the young people of my generation demonstrating against the war in Vietnam. Their generation, after all, went off to wage war against true forces of evil, against Adolf Hitler, that most reprehensible of white supremacists.
Yes, our American right to demonstrate peacefully is enshrined in the Constitution, and that right must be protected. What the world witnessed on Jan. 6 was a violent takeover of our nation’s most important symbol, not a peaceful demonstration.
My dad, a lifelong Republican, would have been horrified, as would my mother, a lifelong Democrat.
There were peaceful demonstrators that day, the ones who did not break into the Capitol, and it may have been one of them who held the banner reading “Jesus:2020.” I do not know. But the juxtaposition in my mind of that banner with the “Camp Auschwitz” t-shirt of the man inside the Capitol haunts me.
Jesus was a Palestinian, which means he would have been dark-skinned. He was also a Jew. Where would he have been in connection with Auschwitz?
Please pray for peace as we do the Lord’s work of loving our neighbors—all of our neighbors. Please pray for our country.
Susan H. Bagby is lay preacher for Graves Chapel in Madison County.