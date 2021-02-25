REFLECTION: A prayer of peace for our nation after Jan. 6

In Holy Scripture, at least 21 passages about the compassion, the mercy and kindness of the Messiah, can be found.

A few come from the book of the Prophet Isaiah, who famously said that the Messiah would be the “Prince of Peace.”

Compassion means “to suffer with,” and the ones to whom Jesus the Messiah demonstrated that deeply loving mercy were the ones left behind by his society: the poor, the hungry, the sick, the blind, the disabled, the mentally ill. People who witnessed his power to comfort and heal also became followers of Jesus, and in the three short years of his earthly ministry, their numbers grew.

Until the end of his life, the Lord Jesus lived into the prophecy of Isaiah: He was a Prince of Peace. He never endorsed violence of any kind.

In the Garden of Gethsemane when the authorities came to arrest him, Peter drew a sword and cut off a man’s ear, but Jesus told Peter to put away the sword. He went willingly with his captors, willingly to his appointed death, even when Pilate attempted to give him a way to bow out of the crucifixion.

We pray: “Almighty and everlasting God, you govern all things both in heaven and on earth: Mercifully hear the supplications of your people, and in our time grant us your peace...”