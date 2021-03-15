Regal Cinemas seeks $75K, other damages in Culpeper lease dispute

Regal Cinemas has filed a federal lawsuit against the town of Culpeper claiming the town “sought to take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19” in prematurely terminating its lease for the theater building on town-owned land at 210 S. Main St.
Mandated state closures initiated by the pandemic closed the four-theater facility in March of 2020 and Regal, like theaters worldwide, has not operated at full capacity since. Regal Cinemas’ lease with the town, negotiated in 1999 when the theater was built by its predecessor RC Theaters, based rent payments to the town on the level of gross receipts earned in the theater.
The lease specified early termination of the agreement for various reasons including if the tenant ceased operating its movie theater business for 120 days or more, a threshold the town contends was met in February following a brief theater reopening in August of 2020.
It was in February of 2021 that Culpeper Town Council voted to terminate the lease and declare Regal in default, claiming the town was owed more than $50,000 in back rent.
On February 12, 2021, Regal sent a check for $56,428 to the town “thereby curing in full any alleged default for failure to pay rent within the required cure period,” according to the lawsuit filed three days later on Feb. 15, 2021 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.
“In an underhanded and rushed effort to seize this valuable property from Regal, the Town sought to improperly, and without proper notice terminate the Lease and take possession of Regal’s movie theatre, in violation of the clear terms of the parties’ agreement and in the midst of the global COVID-19 crisis.
“That is, the Town sought to take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic … so that the Town could take the theatre and thereafter rent the Property to the highest bidder,” states the lawsuit filed by attorney Lela Marie Ames with the Washington, D.C. firm of Womble Bond Dickinson.
Regal alleged breach of contract and asked the court to award it damages in excess of $75,000, attorney’s fees, court costs, investigation fees and travel expenses.
The theater argued early lease termination was not available as Regal “has only temporarily closed its doors to the public in an effort to protect public safety in the midst of a global pandemic.”
The theater was forced to close last March to comply with the governor’s orders “and to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, and the community at large,” the filing states.
The mandatory closure remained in effect until July 1, 2020, but capacity restrictions and other rules as of yet remain in place. Regal reopened per amended mandates on Aug. 28, 2020, but again closed Oct. 9, 2020 due to low attendance, lack of new films being released, safety concerns and continued spread in Virginia of coronavirus, the filing states.
“The highly contagious and deadly nature of the virus and the restrictions implemented by the government have negatively impacted customers’ willingness to return to movie theatres,” Ames wrote.
While closed, Regal installed sanitation equipment, performed maintenance and repairs to protect the building from water intrusion, serviced the HVAC system, and otherwise engaged in activity to prevent the deterioration of the premises, according to the filing.
“Regal’s theatre remains temporarily closed to the public as of the date of this filing, but Regal intends to re-open the theatre shortly,” the suit says.” However, at no point has Regal ever abandoned or vacated the Property, nor has Regal fully or permanently ceased operations … at any point.”
All fixtures, furnishings, and equipment remain at the theater and Regal employees have worked onsite when appropriate during this time, according to court documents. Regal has continued to operate its business in Culpeper, including supplying it with utilities, preparing it for reopening and employing personnel to monitor the theater, the filing states.
Just this past Thursday night, the marquee lights were lit at Regal Culpeper, though the marquee message remained absent any film titles or coming attractions.
Due to lack of revenue, Regal’s quarterly due rent payments to the town were not on time, Ames wrote. The company attempted to set up a payment plan, according to the lawsuit, but the town never provided notice that it intended to terminate the lease.
The suit claimed the town treasurer “assured Regal of the Town’s support … even stating that the Town was looking forward to Regal’s re-opening in the spring of 2021.” Per the 1999 lease agreement, Regal paid the town rent on a quarterly basis based on a percentage of gross receipts for the prior year.
For a year the theater made up to $100,000, it paid the town 1.5 percent of gross receipts four times annually. For a year the theater made up to $200,000, rent increased to $1,500 plus 2 percent of gross revenues. For a year the theater made up to $300,000, rent to the town increased to $3,500 four times a year plus 3 percent of gross revenues, according to contract terms.
The town of Culpeper on March 8, 2021 filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating Regal failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.
“Regal’s complaint is precisely the unadorned ‘the defendant-unlawfully-harmed-me accusation’… and lacks any plausible claim against the Town,” according to the motion filed by Town Attorney Martin Crim and his Manassas-based firm Vanderpool Frostick & Nishanian.
“Likewise, Regal’s argument that it will suffer irreparable harm including ‘the loss of occupancy and use of the property, loss of business opportunity to earn revenue at the property, loss of brand value and good reputation it has at the property and loss of value on its remaining options to extend the lease’ does not weigh in Regal’s favor in light of Regal’s admission that its October 9, 2020 closing of its movie theater operations was based on business decisions, including ‘customers’ willingness to return to movie theaters, low attendance and lack of film product’ in addition to safety concerns,” the town motion to dismiss stated.
The town motion further states Regal closed its theater in Culpeper “despite being legally able to remain open” with certain restrictions. The theater did in fact reopen with limited capacity then closed again, according to the motion, further stating, Regal took no further action to protect its lease interests.
“Any harm Regal has, or may experience, is self-inflicted and cannot be the basis for injunctive relief against the Town,” Crim wrote.
In the latest filing in the case dated March 8, 2021, Regal Cinemas requested an approximate two-week extension – until April 5 – to file its response to the town’s motion to dismiss. The extension was requested due to one of the plaintiff attorneys recently testing positive for COVID-19, according to court documents.
“This attorney is familiar with the claims and the underlying facts of this dispute and is needed to efficiently research and draft Regal’s opposition to this dispositive Motion. 3. Additional time is required for this attorney to rest and recuperate, so that she can play a key role in preparing Regal’s response to the Motion to Dismiss,” stated the motion. “A two-week extension is a modest extension that will help promote the attorney’s health and a safe return to her working on this matter.”
(540) 825-4315