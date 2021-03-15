Regal Cinemas seeks $75K, other damages in Culpeper lease dispute

The suit claimed the town treasurer “assured Regal of the Town’s support … even stating that the Town was looking forward to Regal’s re-opening in the spring of 2021.” Per the 1999 lease agreement, Regal paid the town rent on a quarterly basis based on a percentage of gross receipts for the prior year.

For a year the theater made up to $100,000, it paid the town 1.5 percent of gross receipts four times annually. For a year the theater made up to $200,000, rent increased to $1,500 plus 2 percent of gross revenues. For a year the theater made up to $300,000, rent to the town increased to $3,500 four times a year plus 3 percent of gross revenues, according to contract terms.

The town of Culpeper on March 8, 2021 filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating Regal failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.

“Regal’s complaint is precisely the unadorned ‘the defendant-unlawfully-harmed-me accusation’… and lacks any plausible claim against the Town,” according to the motion filed by Town Attorney Martin Crim and his Manassas-based firm Vanderpool Frostick & Nishanian.