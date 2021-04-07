Regal claims town of Culpeper "rushed" to take theater amidst global pandemic

The memo states the town attempted to end the lease early and without proper notice all the while threatening to take the property, “contending that Regal’s temporary suspension of full operations during COVID-19 to protect the public health constituted a cessation of operations for 120 days or more.”

“In an underhanded and rushed effort to seize this valuable property from Regal, the Town sought to improperly, and without notice, terminate the Lease early in violation of the clear terms of the parties’ agreement and in the midst of the global COVID-19 crisis, so that the Town could take the theatre and thereafter rent the Property to the highest bidder,” states the motion submitted by Washington, D.C. attorney Lela Marie Ames.

“Moreover, the Town intentionally lulled Regal into not protecting its rights or taking action in connection with the Lease while the 120-day clock ran by assuring Regal that the parties’ relationship under the Lease would continue into 2021 without issue,” she wrote.

Regal has operated the four-theater movie house on Main Street for more than 20 years on town-owned land under the terms of the long-term lease that remains in full force and effect, the company contends. Per the lease negotiated in 1999, the town, as landlord, receives more rent money from Regal when its movie and concession sales are higher.