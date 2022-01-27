Region may see more snow Friday

With another winter storm heading toward the East Coast, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday declared a state of emergency urging people to prepare, plan ahead and stay off the roads.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” Youngkin said. “We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt said current weather models show the heaviest snowfall will likely occur over the Delmarva Peninsula and parts of southern Maryland. Witt said the severity of the storm for the Culpeper and Fredericksburg region depends on two approaching fronts that will combine to form the winter storm.

"It hasn't really taken shape yet," Witt said. "It's coming in two waves, one over Wisconsin and one over New Mexico right now."

He said current models show the two fronts will merge east of the Fredericksburg area, but that could bring 1 to 4 inches of wet snow along with wind gusts up to 40 mph, putting Maryland’s Calvert and St. Mary's counties in the 3- to 6-inch snowfall zone.

For the Culpeper area, the Weather Service predicts a slight chance of snow before noon Friday, then a chance of rain between noon and 2 p.m., with rain and snow likely after 2 p.m. The high will be near 38.

During the day and on Friday night, about 1.5 inches of snow is forecast. The chance of precipitation is 60 to 70 percent.

Friday night, most of the snow will fall before 10 p.m., with north winds of 6 to 13 mph, and gusts as high as 18 mph. The low will be about 20 degrees.

After mid-morning Saturday, skies will gradually clear, with a high near 28 and northwest winds of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph. Saturday night, the low will be around 9.

The Weather Service may issue winter storm warnings or advisories Thursday evening, based on models and data meteorologists will examine later today, Witt said.

"There's still uncertainties yet," he said. "The word to get out is, this is going to be a big winter storm. It hasn't taken shape yet and as it comes up the coast, it's best to just be prepared."

To learn more about how to prepare for winter weather, visit vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which serves 170,000 customers in 22 Virginia counties, including Culpeper, advised customers to get ready for the storm its territory late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Saturday's gusty winds could increase the potential for damage from downed trees and limbs to the electric grid, REC said.

The utility said its crews and contractors are ready to roll in the event of outages, and have plenty of materials such as poles, transformers and fuses on hand if they are needed.

“We urge member-owners to take steps now to prepare for the potential weekend weather that could lead to weather-related power outages,” REC spokeswoman Casey Hollins. “Make sure you have flashlights and fresh batteries, and be sure to charge all electronics such as cellphones. Now is also a good time to consider backup sources of power.”

For more tips on how to prepare for an outage, visit myrec.coop/stormprep.

People can also bookmark REC’s website, www.myrec.coop, to report an outage or find the latest on restoration efforts, REC said. They can also sign up to receive Outage Text Alerts, at myrec.coop/outagecenter. You can use your smartphone to report an outage at myrec.coop/out or in the MyREC SmartHub.

With its general office in Fredericksburg, the cooperative operates and maintains 17,000 miles of power lines from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

