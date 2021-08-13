Regional chamber singers return to rehearsal, prepare for winter concerts

Area chamber choir Blue Ridge Singers celebrates a return to rehearsals after the COVID-19 lull and preparation for their 2021-22 season, the group announced this week.
Led by Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban for the past 12 years, the chosen repertoire will include favorite Blue Ridge Singers’ Christmas and holiday music.
Winter concerts, entitled “Sweeter Still,” are scheduled for December 6, 4 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Winchester; December 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church; and December 12, 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville.
In the spring of 2022, “We finally get to share the repertoire we were preparing in the spring of 2020,” Alban said in a statement. This will include “The Beatitudes” and Charles Parry’s “I Was Glad When They Said Unto Me.”
The Spring concert series, “Into Eternity,” begins April 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Front Royal Presbyterian Church; April 24, 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Winchester; April 29, 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas; April 30, 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville; and May 1, 4 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Millwood.
Two new board members were announced by Blue Ridge Singers: Keiko Slater of Winchester and Laura Shields of Stephens City.
Slater, born and raised in Japan, earned two degrees in Japan and another from Shenandoah University, and has been an active volunteer with Blue Ridge Sinters in Winchester. Shields is an estate gardener with the Inn at Little Washington and is a former member of the Southside Singers in Northern Virginia.
For those interested in auditioning, contact Alban via the group’s website, blueridgesingers.org. “Tenors are especially needed, and all other singers are invited,” Alban said.