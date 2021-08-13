Regional chamber singers return to rehearsal, prepare for winter concerts

Area chamber choir Blue Ridge Singers celebrates a return to rehearsals after the COVID-19 lull and preparation for their 2021-22 season, the group announced this week.

Led by Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban for the past 12 years, the chosen repertoire will include favorite Blue Ridge Singers’ Christmas and holiday music.

Winter concerts, entitled “Sweeter Still,” are scheduled for December 6, 4 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Winchester; December 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church; and December 12, 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the spring of 2022, “We finally get to share the repertoire we were preparing in the spring of 2020,” Alban said in a statement. This will include “The Beatitudes” and Charles Parry’s “I Was Glad When They Said Unto Me.”

The Spring concert series, “Into Eternity,” begins April 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Front Royal Presbyterian Church; April 24, 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Winchester; April 29, 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas; April 30, 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville; and May 1, 4 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Millwood.