Regional group addresses Fredericksburg-area homelessness at summit

“What can we do to combat unsheltered homelessness once and for all?” CoC board Chairman Christian Zammas, who is also a business owner and former resident of the Thurman Brisben Shelter, said in his opening remarks. “In our region, everyone should have a secure home.

“We hope this summit leads to action unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he continued. “This is not a problem one locality can solve. It needs a regional approach.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines the “unsheltered” homeless as anyone whose primary nighttime residence is a place not designed for sleeping, such as a car, park, bus or train station, abandoned building or tent.

Shoukas said there are currently about 20 people living in the Fredericksburg area who fit this definition.

While the number of unsheltered homeless people has dropped since 2017, there has been an uptick in the number of people who are chronically homeless, which HUD defines as having been homeless—whether unsheltered or not—continuously for at least 12 months or on at least four separate occasions in the last three years.

“We are having people stay homeless longer,” Shoukas said.