Regional jail in Orange confirms additional COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange has had 12 positive COVID-19 tests so far.

According to jail superintendent Frank Dyer, an inmate tested positive in late August and was quarantined before being released for time served. Dyer said the inmate was within a week of their scheduled release date.

Following the positive test, 30 other inmates were tested along with three staff members who had been considered exposed. One inmate’s test came back positive. That inmate was placed in a negative pressure room, had two negative tests and has been cleared.

The remaining inmates believed to have been exposed were quarantined. Since then, nine of them have tested positive. Twelve others tested negative.

An additional inmate in booking also tested positive and has been quarantined. Inmates booked into the jail are automatically quarantined for 14 days and tested before being released into the facility’s general population.

Dyer said thankfully, the nine positive cases are all from the same cell block as the first two positive test results last month and the virus is not spreading throughout the facility. Those exposed are quarantined and those testing positive are placed in a separate area that was setup for that exact purpose.