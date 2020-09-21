Regional jail in Orange confirms additional COVID-19 cases

The Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange has had 12 positive COVID-19 tests so far.
According to jail superintendent Frank Dyer, an inmate tested positive in late August and was quarantined before being released for time served. Dyer said the inmate was within a week of their scheduled release date.
Following the positive test, 30 other inmates were tested along with three staff members who had been considered exposed. One inmate’s test came back positive. That inmate was placed in a negative pressure room, had two negative tests and has been cleared.
The remaining inmates believed to have been exposed were quarantined. Since then, nine of them have tested positive. Twelve others tested negative.
An additional inmate in booking also tested positive and has been quarantined. Inmates booked into the jail are automatically quarantined for 14 days and tested before being released into the facility’s general population.
Dyer said thankfully, the nine positive cases are all from the same cell block as the first two positive test results last month and the virus is not spreading throughout the facility. Those exposed are quarantined and those testing positive are placed in a separate area that was setup for that exact purpose.
“Right now, it’s contained where we planned to contain it,” he said.
So far, Dyer said 17 inmates have been tested upon being booked into the facility and 56 tests have been administered to inmates already in custody. Twenty-eight staff members have also been tested, with one testing positive, but Dyer said it was confirmed that person contracted the virus outside of the facility. All testing is being done in-house, but Dyer said the swabs are sent to an outside lab for analysis with results released within three to five days.
Visitation and programs run by outside agencies have been suspended since March and programs that would take inmates outside the jail, including the work release program, have also been suspended. The suspensions are likely to continue into early 2021.
With flu season on the horizon, Dyer said an order has been placed for 500 influenza vaccines. He said a flu vaccine will be offered to each inmate and staff member, but being vaccinated is voluntary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!