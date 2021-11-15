Regional police academies face state funding shortfall

"What Josh did for me is ask to double that general fund number," said Harvey. "Unfortunately, with everything else going on in Richmond, that never even got brought up in subcommittee of appropriations. They never even heard it. Our budget amendment died in bill purgatory, where so many things in Richmond go to die."

Last Friday, the campaign office of Republican delegate-elect Tara Durant, who defeated Cole in the general election earlier this month, released a statement saying they would help fight for the cause.

“We are in contact with the sheriff’s department and are actively working to understand the issue and find a way to address it,” Durant’s statement read. “We have also spoken with House caucus leadership this morning who will help fight to alleviate the issue.”

Harvey said over the past three years, the state’s general and special fund allotment to the Spotsylvania facility has dropped from $262,000 to $200,000. Harvey said the other 10 academies across the state suffered a similar fate.

Harvey said the majority of the money lost came from the state’s special fund, made up of court fees gained from traffic cases across the commonwealth. Over the last two years, that allocation has dropped 42 percent.