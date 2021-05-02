Regional religious leaders hold prayer vigil for Spotsylvania shooting victim

“Prior to George Floyd, we were not engaging this issue like we are now,” said Carr. “One year of doing this work is not going to solve the community’s issues or the nation’s issues, this has to be something that we continue to talk about and continue to work with, but we believe things are at least turned and heading into the right direction.”

Carr also said Sunday’s vigil might set an example for the rest of the nation to follow.

“We’re here in what symbolizes the birthplace of George Washington,” said Carr. “If we can get it correct here, then perhaps what we do can reverberate around the nation.”

Blosser said he believes God heard the prayers offered by those attending Sunday’s vigil and he believes God will answer those prayers in time.

“We’re trusting him for that,” said Blosser. “We can always pray at home, but I think there is something powerful about coming together as evangelical Christians to pray. He doesn’t always answer our prayers the way that we’d like him to, but we believe he answers our prayers.”

The shooting incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office, Police Shooting Investigation Team. Once that investigation is completed, Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins will review the findings and decide whether charges are warranted.

