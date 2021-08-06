Regional, state virus cases climbing at levels not seen since vaccines became available

Also on Friday, every locality in the health district had transmission rates high enough to warrant the use of masks inside public spaces, according to newly updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Likewise, Virginia’s case numbers have exploded this week at levels not seen since the early spring and show a dramatic increase from the previous month alone. In the first week of July, the number of new people reported to have COVID-19 hovered between 132 and 273 per day in Virginia. In the first week of August, new cases in the state ranged from 1,165 to 1,845 a day.

Breakthrough cases, which happen when fully vaccinated people get COVID-19, doubled in the last week. The state updates those numbers every Friday, and local health officials said there has been a lag between infections they’re seeing and what gets posted on the state website.

However, the state seems to be catching up with its backlog as it reported 3,359 breakthrough cases this year. Of the total, 218 people needed hospital care and 50 died. The highly contagious delta variant is believed to be causing the increased infections as health officials say it spreads more than twice as fast as previous infections.