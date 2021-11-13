Registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health

Registered Nurse Stephanie Usrey was honored by Fauquier Health this week with the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the health system announced Friday.

The third DAISY Team award recipient at Fauquier this year, Usrey was nominated for "the special care and attention she provided to an admitted patient over the age of 90," a release from the health system stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The patient’s daughter, who submitted the nomination, said, “Stephanie took the time to speak with her and learn things about her, and realized they had friends in common. She saw all of my mom, and not just what her condition made her. She was a bright light in what was a stressful few days!”

The DAISY Foundation, a non-profit based in California, established the DAISY award for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. The award has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their care and compassion.

To honor DAISY award nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway and each DAISY Nurse has the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication, Fauquier Health said.