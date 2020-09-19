Registrar: Voting in Culpeper is off to a good start

“We got 4,000 mailed ballots [requested by voters] out the door this week,” he said, but staff didn’t have all the materials to do that until a week ago, causing an intense workweek to prepare ballots for mailing.

“I want to emphasize how much work went into mailing ballots, and I really want to encourage people to vote with them and mail them back,” Clements said.

Virginia voters are allowed to vote by mail, and may request a mail-in ballot to do so. These ballots even include a self-addressed envelope with the postage paid.

Because of all the concern in the news lately about the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service, Clements sought to reassure voters that it is safe to mail in their ballots.

“I have great faith in our Postal Service,” he said. “Please return your ballot by mail. It will be counted and go into the totals on Election Day.”

If you requested a mailed ballot, but decide to vote in person, Clements said to bring your mail-in ballot with you and use that to cast your vote. If you don’t use that ballot, your vote will be held in reserve until after Election Day is over, to make sure your vote isn’t registered twice.