'Reinstate the ban'—Spanberger backs bill prohibiting certain assault style weapons

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger Friday evening released a statement following narrow passing by the U.S. House of an Assault Weapons Ban.

“We are all too familiar with ‘breaking news’ headlines bringing horrific reports of the latest mass shooting. These high-fatality tragedies are a symptom of easy access to assault-style weapons," said Spanberger, a former CIA agent.

America had a federal Assault Weapons Ban in place 1994-2004, she said. Those 10 years were marked by a nearly 40 percent drop in gun massacres, according to Spanberger. Since then, gun massacres have tripled nationwide, the congresswoman said.

“If we are serious about preventing senseless acts of gun violence in schools, grocery stores, places of worship, and communities across our country, we must reinstate the ban on the manufacturing, sale, and transfer of these weapons," Spanberger said in the statement Friday. "Far, far too many families across our country have been torn apart by a person armed with a high-powered, military-style firearm—designed to kill with merciless efficiency. This evening, the House took a concrete and necessary step to prevent future carnage. And I cast my vote with Virginians who have lost a loved one to gun violence on my mind.”

Spanberger has twice cosponsored the Assault Weapons Ban, prohibiting firearms manufactured for quick and efficient massacre of human beings while exempting more than 2,200 firearms with prominent use for home protection and hunting, according to her release.

President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk," Associated Press reported.

The measure is likely to stall in the 50-50 Senate. The House legislation is shunned by Republicans, who dismissed it as an election-year strategy by Democrats. Almost all Republicans voted against the House bill on Friday, which passed 217-213, according to AP.