Releasing eagle at refuge site, sacred to Rappahannock Tribe, special for many reasons

She spent two days looking for the two birds that came down with the nest after a tornado churned through.

Wobig, part of Tidewater Wildlife Rescue, said she easily found and recovered one eagle on her first day of searching, on a dock of a tree the nest tree had toppled across.

“Initially, I thought the other eagle might have been trapped in the nest in a part of the tree that ended up underwater,” she said.

But she didn’t give up looking, and on a second day of searching came across the second young bird. Even injured, the eagle tried hard to evade Wobig, though she was eventually able to get a towel over the bird’s head to calm it.

Wobig said that because many eagle rescues don’t end happily, it’s important for animal rescue folks like her to be there when one does.

Clark, who along with the medical staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia has been a strong proponent of hunters replacing lead ammunition with copper, noted that both birds Wobig rescued had lead poisoning.