Relics of religious history delivered to Culpeper museum
Relics of religious history delivered to Culpeper museum

Church cornerstone (copy)

Museum of Culpeper History Director Morgan Pierce (left), Shiloh Baptist Church Deacon Tim Mosley (center) and museum board member Charles Jameson show the church’s 1897 foundation stone and bell that were recovered after the Brandy Station church was destroyed by fire in November 2019. The items are being loaned to the museum—which anticipates reopening in early 2021—for an exhibit on the historic church.

Virginia historian Eugene Scheel wrote that Shiloh’s 1897 cornerstone is the oldest surviving such stone from any Black church in Culpeper County.

Shiloh Pastor Reese Washington and Mosley, who led the building project for the new church building, said church leaders have not yet decided if the stone and bell will find a permanent home at the museum or if it will be displayed in some way at the new church.

