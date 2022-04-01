Religion news for April 1, 2022

Way of the Cross 2022Join area churches to walk in the footsteps of Christ in downtown Culpeper for the Easter season. Meet at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St. for the processional.

Culpeper Baptist Church and Precious Blood young adults are leading this year’s Way of the Cross through downtown Culpeper. All are welcome to traverse 14 stations of the cross—reading, praying, and singing at each one.

Fish Fry tonight at ReformationReformation Lutheran is hosting a Community Dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

Enjoy Mountain Man Clif’s deep-fried fish and specialty baked beans, chopped salad, homemade “church lady” cookies, and good fellowship to raise funds for the local community. Free will offerings are greatly appreciated, and everyone is welcome! Gluten-free fish available upon request.

Mom2Mom diaper giveawaysThis Culpeper-based nonprofit will be giving away diapers 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 2 at Orange Church of the Nazarene, 159 W. Nelson St. in Orange.

Free diapers will also be distributed 3-5 p.m. this Sunday, April 3 during the Community Health Fair at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper.

Community health and resource fairIglesia Bautista de Culpeper is hosting this public event 3-5 p.m. this Sunday, April 3 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

There will be free health screenings, and resources for housing, employment, food and education.

Historic church program, Fred’burgA history talk on Samuel Wilson, founding Minister of the Presbyterian Church and Resident of the Mary Washington House, will be held at 10 a.m. on April 7 in the theater at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater in Fredericksburg.

Volunteer historian John Copley will share how Wilson first came to Fredericksburg in the winter of 1806 for two months as a young Presbyterian missionary. He returned in the fall as an ordained minister; founded a church, created schools for boys and girls, established a female orphanage, earned a doctorate from Princeton, and raised a family. He lived at the Mary Washington House for 35 years.

Sing in the Easter ChoirAlex Smith will direct the Culpeper Baptist Church Easter Choir this year.

The choir will sing a choral anthem and lead the congregational hymn singing on Easter Sunday. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

This choir is open to all sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses. To sign up, talk to Alex or contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Pastor installation service in MadisonRock Hall Baptist Church cordially invites families, friends and congregations to the installation service for Rev.-elect Sherman Collins Sr. at 2 p.m. on April 9 at the church, 3182 Wolftown Hood Rd. in Madison County.

Preacher for this special occasion will be Dr. Pastor Darnell M. Lundy of the Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle. Questions? Contact 540/407-0667.

Palm Sunday service in AprilCulpeper Presbyterian will hold a Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the church, 215 S. Main St.

Prophecy and Fulfillment Tenebrae Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Easter Sunday services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 17. Masks are now optional in church buildings.

Easter Egg Hunt at OaklandOakland Baptist will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16 at the church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome.

Easter Sunday Service at Oakland will be start at 10 a.m. April 17 with coffee and refreshments. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m.

Mitchells church celebrates EasterA Living Last Supper presentation will take place at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 14 at Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Rd. in Mitchells, Culpeper County.

Homebound Senior Food DeliveryJoin Culpeper Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 to deliver food boxes to homebound seniors in the community. Drivers, carriers and talkers are needed.

Let’s make our community a more Senior friendly place together. Contact Hans for information.

Easter at Hopewell United MethodistCome join an outdoor Celebration of Easter, including Easter Egg hunt, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Lignum.

Need of the Week: Helper meals, pasta sides, potatoesThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are Helper Meals with meat: chicken, tuna, hamburger, rice and pasta side dishes and scalloped potatoes.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

All are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

Dinner groups forming at Culpeper BaptistMeet new people and see old friends. Socialize with good food and great conversation by attending Dinner Groups forming now through May 1 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Sign up after church services on the back table of the Worship Center and in the Vestibule of the Sanctuary.

Groups will meet once a month at a day, time, and place of the group’s choice—potluck in someone’s home or meet at a local restaurant.

Optional Activities may include board games, card games, movie, concert, a play, etc. office@CulpeperBaptist.org

Al-Anon meetingCulpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive hosts an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday nights.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness eventThis community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. Remington United Methodist Church, Remington Community Garden, Remington Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Amore Care Health and Wellness & Remington Drug have come together as event sponsors.

There will be free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision to name a few. A wide variety of organizations will be providing information and expertise ranging from dental health, mental health, financial health, to aging services and much more.

Join the Sheriff’s office, Fire & Rescue, local hospitals, and businesses as they demonstrate fun fitness activities, healthy cooking, fire & bike safety. All participants will be entered into a drawing for door prizes. Don’t miss this Free community event!

Tuesday Bible study in AmissvilleAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Mountain View Sunday servicesMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.