Religion news for April 15, 2022

Sunrise service, Easter breakfast Amissville United Methodist Church is holding Good Friday worship service at 7 p.m. tonight, April 15 in the sanctuary, 14760 Lee Highway.

Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. this Sunday. Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast afterwards in the church social hall. Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Good Friday Prayer VigilCrooked Run Baptist is hosting a Good Friday Prayer Vigil from 4-7 p.m. today, April 15 at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

All are invited to join in praying for the needs of the community, nation and world. Attendees are free to come and go at any time during the service.

Crooked Run will also be holding a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. There will be breakfast and an egg hunt for the children immediately following.

Regular worship service will be held at 10 a.m. Easter, April 17. Make plans to visit the church as it celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Contact 540/672-2700.

The Seven Last Words of Jesus ChristBeulah Baptist will meet in person for “The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ” at Sunrise Service 6:30 a.m. this Sunday, April 17, at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.

A complimentary breakfast will follow at Peppers Grill in Culpeper. The community is welcome to join the congregation and be blessed. To participate online via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Sermon—The Sting: “Death’s Final Defeat”Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, April 17 is, The Sting: “Death’s Final Defeat.” The church offers children’s programs for babies-8th grade at both services.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Easter service guest for Baptist youthUnity Baptist is holding Easter service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, April 17 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper.

“We invite all back into the sanctuary. Come join us as we give all glory to the Lord. We will have a special guest ‘Gavin’ for our youth,” the church said. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor.

In-person service at Graves ChapelFollowing a long reprieve from meeting in person during the pandemic, The Graves Chapel Council has voted to schedule an Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Sunday April 24 at the chapel, 104 Bluff Mountain Road in Graves Mill, Madison County.

If the weather is appropriate, the service will be held outside on the lawn—masks are therefore optional. Please bring a lawn chair.

However, if the weather is not accommodating, the service will be held inside the beautiful chapel. If held inside, masks will be required by everyone. The service will be provided rain or shine!

Graham course at Open DoorOpen Door Baptist is offering this three-week Billy Graham Evangelical Association course from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights April 19-May 3 at the church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.

The program helps believers deepen their faith in Jesus Christ and share Him with others during the Rappahannock Celebration on June 25 or on their own as they witness to friends, family members, and co-workers, according to a church release.

Participants will learn Biblical principles on living a life that pleases God and points other people to Him; practical tips and advice about sharing Jesus with people who do not yet know Him and how to best support new Christians and help them grow in their faith.

The sessions are based on principles from nearly 70 years of Billy Graham ministry and will equip participants to tell others about Jesus Christ and strengthen their own faith.

Questions? Contact sherrie.settle4@gmail.com or 540/825-1549. The event is part of the Rappahannock-area Celebration by Will Graham culminating with a revival on Saturday, June 25 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

Chosen People Ministries speakerDennis Karp, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will be speaking at Culpeper Christian Fellowship during the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Karp has spoken at the local church several times over the years and always brings fresh insight and understanding concerning what the Scriptures say regarding the Messiah.

This service is open to the public and Culpeper Christian Fellowship invites the Christian and Jewish community to attend.

Chosen People Ministries is a mission founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States.

Throughout its long history, Chosen People Ministries has been unwavering in its commitment to bring the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus “to the Jew first and to the Gentile” throughout the world, according to a church release.

In stressing the Jewish roots of Christian faith, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith, the release stated.

Palm Sunday service scheduled April 15Culpeper Presbyterian is hosing a Prophecy and Fulfillment Tenebrae Service at 7:30 p.m. tonight, April 15 at the church, 215 S. Main St.

Easter services are at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Masks are now optional in church buildings.

Adult confirmation Saturday into Arlington DioceseThe Diocese of Arlington is poised to receive more than 160 adults into the Catholic Church at Easter Vigil Masses this Saturday evening.

Easter Vigil Masses are approximately three-hour long celebrations of the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

At this most solemn occasion, those who are seeking full Christian initiation into the Church and have completed classes on the foundations of the Catholic faith receive the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and First Holy Communion.

“At Easter we celebrate our Lord’s victory over sin and death. To those preparing for sacraments of initiation, please know that our entire diocesan church is praying with and for you as you prepare to enter into new life in Christ or share more fully in Christ’s Mystical Body,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, in a release. “I also invite all the Catholic faithful to make Holy Week and the Sacred Triduum a time for intimate union with the Lord through prayer. May we all commit to living as true disciples of Christ, strengthened and sustained in peace and joy by the life-giving Paschal sacraments.”

Typically, the process of Christian initiation into the Catholic Church is completed in the eighth grade following a two-year preparation period through religious education at a parish or Catholic school. Adult Confirmation is received when an individual enters the Catholic faith at a later stage in life.

Easter Egg Hunt at Oakland BaptistOakland Baptist will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 16 at the church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome.

Easter Sunday Service at Oakland will be start at 10 a.m. April 17 with coffee and refreshments. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m.

Food delivery for homebound seniorsJoin Culpeper Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 to deliver food boxes to homebound seniors in the community. Drivers, carriers and talkers are needed.

Let’s make our community a more senior-friendly place together. Contact Hans for information.

Need of the Week: canned greens, beans and veggiesThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are canned greens: collard, mixed, mustard and turnip; canned beans: baked, pinto, lima and black and canned veggies: corn, peas, carrots, beets and mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Easter at Hopewell United MethodistCome join an outdoor Celebration of Easter, including Easter Egg hunt, at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 16 at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Lignum.

Al-Anon meetingCulpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive hosts this meeting 7-8 p.m. on Friday nights. Al-Anon is a support and discussion group for the relatives of people with alcohol use disorder, usually operated in conjunction with Alcoholics Anonymous.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness eventThis community Health Fair for Fauquier County & its surrounds will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. Remington United Methodist Church, Remington Community Garden, Remington Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Amore Care Health and Wellness & Remington Drug have come together as event sponsors.

There will be free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision to name a few. A wide variety of organizations will be providing information and expertise ranging from dental health, mental health, financial health, to aging services and much more.