New rector to be installed at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper will hold a Celebration of Installation service at 6 p.m. tonight to officially welcome Father Trent Moore as its new rector.

The ceremony will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at the church's page.

The Rev. Elizabeth Keeler, Regional Dean, will officiate the service. The Rev. Joe Gibbes will deliver the homily. Father Trent’s family, friends, community clergy and members of St. Stephens will be in attendance. The public is cordially invited to join the celebration in the sanctuary. A reception will follow.

Hey, ladies: Women's conference is this weekend

His Village Church of Culpeper is holding its first women’s conference from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with a guest speaker and worship team from Liberty University.

In addition, there will be break out sessions and testimony by an Army veteran about expanding in a God given purpose, according to a church announcement. Learn leadership skills and more. Admission is $25 and includes lunch.

Madison to hold National Day of Prayer event

The Madison County National Day of Prayer observance will be held at noon on Thursday, May 4 at the Madison Library Lawn & Pavilion on Main Street.

All are invited and urged to attend, according to a church release.

The event in the Town of Madison is expanded this year to include a full afternoon of worship, fellowship and ministry sharing. Organizers hope to continue into late afternoon.

Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy a picnic-like atmosphere “as we turn our hearts and minds to God in prayer, worship, and love,” the release stated. The event will feature songs and music from The Freedom Worship Band. Free food and drinks will be offered by local churches. Questions? Contact Mrs. Susan Apel at Susanapel1997@gmail.com.

First female pastor to be installed at First Baptist

First Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia, is excited to announce the Installation of its 13th pastor, the Rev. Brevetta Jordan, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, to be held at the church, located at 687 Main Street.

First Baptist is also celebrating its 150th anniversary. Rev. Jordan has the distinction of becoming the first female pastor to lead the congregation in its long history. Anniversary celebrations will include a traditional homecoming service on Sunday, August 6 and banquet to follow one week later.

Rev. Jordan is from Front Royal where she resides with her mother. She graduated from Warren County High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Hampton University and a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Illinois.

Presbyterian church hosting Sonrise Saturday

Kids ages 4-11 are invited to come enjoy God's creation at Sonrise Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

At this free event, kids will enjoy crafts to remind them of new life with games, snack and music. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Church holding Cemetery Rally Day in Madison

Cemetery Rally Day will be on Sunday, May 7 at Antioch Baptist Church Madison. Morning Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch.

The afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. The Rev. Walter E. Bryant, of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Orange, will be the guest preacher accompanied by his choir and congregation.

Benefitting benevolence: Church yard sale

A Yard Sale will be held 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in Culpeper. All profits will benefit Culpeper County and Reformation Lutheran Church benevolence.

Quilters Guild garage sale happening at CUMC

A Quilters Guild Garage Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive in Culpeper.

There will be 28 tables of quilting supplies, fabric, patterns, books, notions, sewing supplies, needlework and more.

Lunch will be served by Central Virginia Mission Hub, sponsored by Madison County Quilters Guild. Park in the Madison Road lot.

Clergy: Give healthcare to airport workers

To honor holy week values, Ethiopian Orthodox, Catholic and clergy from various faith traditions carried candles, joined hands in prayer and delivered a letter with over 400 signatures to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority in a recent appeal to provide airport service workers with paid sick leave and employer-paid healthcare.

“We are calling on the divine to inspire MWAA board members to find it in their souls to end the needless suffering of our region’s airport service workers," said Rev. Ty Hullinger, a Pastor with St. Anthony of Padua, in a release from Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

A dozen airports in the U.S. are already covered by healthcare or other supplemental benefit requirements. For over two years, MWAA has ignored multiple calls by dozens of local and federal lawmakers from Virginia and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser demanding they ensure airport service workers receive paid sick leave and employer-paid health benefits, the release said.

Various airport service workers believe they are understaffed and their lack of paid sick leave and health insurance could contribute to understaffing at Dulles and DCA airports. Lawmakers believe providing these benefits will be critical to helping the airports attract and retain a more highly qualified workforce in a tight labor market.

Because many airport service workers cannot afford their employers’ expensive health care, they often go without seeing a doctor or medicine they need to be healthy. Many of these workers cannot afford to miss pay when they are sick and often must come to work putting the health of the traveling public at risk, the release stated.

"Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy considers honoring the needs of all Virginia's workers to be both a moral and ethical imperative."

Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day

The Lady Rev. Dr. Jane Pleasant will lead services at 3 p.m. May 7 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The theme is “Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day.”

UMC Men hosting community fish fry

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

United Methodist Men will host a community fish fry from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the church social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Bible study focuses on parables of Jesus

Jeffersonton United Methodist is holding a six-week Bible study in April on the parables of Jesus at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, located at 5085 Jeffersonton Road in Culpeper County. All community members are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/522-9466.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary this year, at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

Sermon: Dysfunctional—Repeat Offender

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for Sunday is: “Dysfunctional—Repeat Offender."

Children’s programs for babies-fourth graders and Loop (5th and 6th grade) are available at both services. Surge for seventh and eighth graders at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Food closet need of the week: Pasta, canned salmon

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs of the week are: pasta, sauce, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, canned salmon and boxed meals. All donations are gratefully accepted.

Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.

'Into Eternity' concert tonight in Front Royal

Blue Ridge Singers will perform the first in its series of spring concerts, “Into Eternity,” at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Front Royal Presbyterian Church.

The series continues at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Winchester; at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas and at 4 p.m. April 30 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville.

Admission is free; suggested $15 donation.