Religion news for April 22, 2022

‘Why I Believe’ multi-church devotionalThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a multi-denominational devotional called, “Why I Believe,” at 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 23.

Speakers and groups from various local churches will share their testimonies of Jesus Christ through word and music at the church building, 420 Willow Lawn Dr. in Culpeper.

Cemetery Rally DayCemetery Rally Day at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Light lunch will be served.

Minister Marian Jackson of Swiftford Baptist Church will be the guest speaker with musical guest, Brother Jessie Hines and Friends.

Need of the Week: lunch meat, cheese, hot dogs, PB&JThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are lunch meat: bologna, turkey, chicken, ham; hot dogs & buns; condiments: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard; sandwich cheese: American, cheddar, swiss and peanut butter and jelly.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Walk for Life 2022 in C’ville, CulpeperJoin ThriVe Women’s Healthcare of Central Virginia for an easy 1.5 mile walk to celebrate lives saved in local communities.

The first walk will be this Saturday, April 23 at First Baptist Church on Park Street in Charlottesville.

A Walk for Life will also be held April 30 at Culpeper Baptist Church. Both walks begin at 10 a.m. Food & Check-In at 9:30 a.m.

Fundraising begins now. Contact Sara@thrivecentralva.org to request fundraising forms/posters or create an online donation page at iWalk4Life.org.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fundraising walkers, and all walkers will receive complementary wristbands. Participants should wear their oldest walk for life t-shirt.

Last Living Supper at Boys Home open houseThe Boys Home of Virginia will present, “The Living Last Supper,” at 10:30 a.m. April 28 in Costan Gymnasium on the Covington campus.

Leonardo da Vinci’s painting comes to life as current students portray the powerful story of Jesus’s last supper with His 12 disciples.

The performance will be part of the Boys Home spring open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parking is available behind the gymnasium and at the administration building. All attendees will experience the Lenten season in a new and meaningful way. Free, donations welcome. 540/965-7707.

Adult Sunday SchoolAmissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

250th church anniversaryCrooked Run Baptist holds Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

Make plans to visit as the church celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. 540/672-2700.

Sermon—Fighting With Family: ‘The Kindling of Conflict’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, April 24 is, Fighting With Family: “The Kindling of Conflict.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and Babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. only. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

In-person service at Graves ChapelAn Evening Prayer Service at Graves Chapel will be held at 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 24 on site at 104 Bluff Mountain Road in Graves Mill, Madison County.

If the weather is appropriate, the service will be held outside on the lawn—masks are therefore optional. Please bring a lawn chair.

However, if the weather is not accommodating, the service will be held inside the beautiful chapel. If held inside, masks will be required by everyone. The service, the first in-person for many months, will be provided rain or shine.

Graham course at Open DoorOpen Door Baptist is offering this three-week Billy Graham Evangelical Association course from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 3 at the church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.

The program helps believers deepen their faith in Jesus Christ and share Him with others during the Rappahannock Celebration on June 25 or on their own as they witness to friends, family members, and co-workers, according to a church release.

Participants will learn Biblical principles on living a life that pleases God and points other people to Him; practical tips and advice about sharing Jesus with people who do not yet know Him and how to best support new Christians and help them grow in their faith.

The sessions are based on principles from nearly 70 years of Billy Graham ministry and will equip participants to tell others about Jesus Christ and strengthen their own faith.

Questions? Contact sherrie.settle4@gmail.com or 540/825-1549. The event is part of the Rappahannock-area Celebration by Will Graham culminating with a revival on Saturday, June 25 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

Services at church and onlineCulpeper Presbyterian meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday Services in the sanctuary of the historic church, 215 S. Main St.

Services are also on Facebook and YouTube. Masks are optional in church buildings.

Al-Anon meetingCulpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive hosts this meeting 7-8 p.m. on Friday nights. Al-Anon is a support and discussion group for the relatives of people with alcohol use disorder, usually operated in conjunction with Alcoholics Anonymous.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness eventThis community Health Fair for Fauquier County & its surrounds will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. There will be diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision screenings as well as advice on dental health, mental health, financial health, aging services and more.