Waddell Church holds 5th Saturday Jam

Waddell Church in Rapidan will host its next 5th Saturday Jam at 6 p.m. Saturday with shared food and all kinds of music.

The public is invited to this free event that features amateur performers. Attendees can expect everything from gospel to classical, folk to bluegrass, and sometimes original songs and even standup comedy.

“We bring food at six, and the music starts at seven,” according to a church release. Bring a friend. Call the Rev. Mac at 434/973-4859 for more details.

Dr. Gravatte speaker at Senior Chat

Dr. Trice Gravatte, MD, will the featured speaker at the latest installment of Senior Chat, taking place at 10:30 a.m. on May 11 in courtyard commons at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Gravatte’s topic will be “Everything Public Health for Over 50.” He is the former health director for Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Attendees at the monthly program will also learn what types of community services are available for senior adults and their families and who to contact to locate this information.

“We will be sitting down with community leaders that can tell us about resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and so much more,” according to a church release.

Questions? Contact 540/825-8192.

49 years of ministry at Trinity Baptist Church

The Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will mark 49 years of ministry on Sunday, May 7. Dr. David C. Gibbs, Jr. of Mason, Ohio, will be the guest preacher for all services that day including Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 11:00 a.m. and the evening service at 6:30 p.m.

Gibbs is the founder and president of the Christian Law Association, a nationwide ministry of legal helps dedicated to the defense of Christian liberty in America. Since 1969, CLA has been providing free legal assistance to Bible-believing churches and Christians who are experiencing difficulty in practicing their religious faith because of governmental regulation, intrusion, or prohibition in one form or another, according to a church release.

Dr. Vinton Williams, pastor, and the church family invite everyone to join them in celebrating this special occasion. Free bus transportation is available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. Contact 540/347-7640 or visit tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children ages 3 and under.

Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.

National Day of Prayer in Madison

The Madison County National Day of Prayer observance will be held at noon on Thursday, May 4, at the Madison Library Lawn & Pavilion on Main Street.

All are invited and urged to attend, according to a church release.

The event in the Town of Madison is expanded this year to include a full afternoon of worship, fellowship and ministry sharing. Organizers hope to continue into late afternoon.

Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy a picnic-like atmosphere “as we turn our hearts and minds to God in prayer, worship and love,” the release stated. The event will feature songs and music from The Freedom Worship Band. Free food and drinks will be offered by local churches. Questions? Contact Mrs. Susan Apel at Susanapel1997@gmail.com.

First female pastor to be installed at First Baptist

First Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia, is excited to announce the Installation of its 13th pastor, the Rev. Brevetta Jordan taking place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 687 Main St. in the town of Washington.

First Baptist is also celebrating its 150th anniversary. Rev. Jordan has the distinction of becoming the first female pastor to lead the congregation in its long history. Anniversary celebrations will include a traditional homecoming service on Sunday, August 6, and banquet to follow one week later.

Rev. Jordan is from Front Royal where she resides with her mother. She graduated from Warren County High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Hampton University and a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Illinois.

From her youth, she served in the helps ministry and in various church leadership positions in local churches. Since being selected as Pastor-elect of First Baptist last fall, Rev. Jordan has been involved with Rappahannock Clergy Association, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association’s Women’s Auxiliary and the Ministers’ and Deacons’ Union.

She is thankful for her journey and gives all glory to God the Most High. The public is invited to the Installation Service and celebration.

Church holding Cemetery Rally Day in Madison

Cemetery Rally Day will be on Sunday, May 7, at Antioch Baptist Church Madison. Morning Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch.

The afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. The Rev. Walter E. Bryant, of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Orange, will be the guest preacher accompanied by his choir and congregation.

Benefitting benevolence: Church yard sale

A Yard Sale will be held 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in Culpeper. All profits will benefit Culpeper County and Reformation Lutheran Church benevolence.

Quilters Guild garage sale happening at CUMC

A Quilters Guild Garage Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive in Culpeper.

There will be 28 tables of quilting supplies, fabric, patterns, books, notions, sewing supplies, needlework and more.

Lunch will be served by Central Virginia Mission Hub, sponsored by Madison County Quilters Guild. Park in the Madison Road lot.

Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day

The Lady Rev. Dr. Jane Pleasant will lead services at 3 p.m. May 7 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The theme is “Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day.”

Amissville church hosting community fish fry

United Methodist Men will host a community fish fry from 5-7 p.m. this Saturday in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Cobbler Mountain Grass will be providing music. On the menu will be fried fish, fish tacos, grilled chicken, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, desserts and ice cream. Donations are appreciated.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at the church. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Bible study focuses on parables of Jesus

Jeffersonton United Methodist is holding a six-week Bible study in April on the parables of Jesus at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, located at 5085 Jeffersonton Road in Culpeper County. All community members are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/522-9466.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary this year, at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

Mountain View sermon: Family Service

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for Sunday is “Family Service.” Children’s programs for babies-PreK are available at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: kitchen staples

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The food needs for this week are kitchen staples: sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans. All donations are gratefully accepted.

Drop off food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact is culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.