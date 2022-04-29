Religion news for April 29, 2022

Walk for Life 2022 at Culpeper Baptist Church on Saturday

Join ThriVe Women’s Healthcare of Central Virginia for an easy 1.5 mile walk to celebrate lives saved in local communities.

A Walk for Life will be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper Baptist Church. Food & Check-In at 9:30 a.m.

Contact Sara@thrivecentralva.org to request fundraising forms/posters or create an online donation page at iWalk4Life.org.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fundraising walkers, and all walkers will receive complementary wristbands. Participants should wear their oldest walk for life t-shirt.

At long last: Waddell jam back Saturday

Following a more than two-year pandemic pause, the popular 5th Saturday Jam returns this weekend to Waddell Church in Rapidan.

The traditional musical event will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the historic church in Culpeper County. It’s a food-sharing gathering, then music of all kinds till everyone’s ready to go home.

Designed to encourage amateur and beginning musicians, audience members as well as performers are invited to attend. This Saturday’s expected participants include classical violin, bluegrass, gospel, old favorites, folk tunes and classical guitar and piano artists. Presenters and audience come from all over—Orange, Greene, Madison, Culpeper and Albemarle counties. The public is welcome, and it’s always a fun event.

Classic Carter folk: free concert in Jeffersonton

Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound will present a free concert at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.

Williams and his group have been performing in and around the Central Virginia region for more than 25 years, according to a release. Though some of the group’s members have changed over time, Williams has been playing and singing Carter Family music since 1975. The group’s current lineup consists of Williams, Donald Hockaday, Anthony Oliver, Dennis Stanley and Keith Walters.

Williams became a close friend to country music legend Mother Maybelle Carter around 1969. Soon after, the friendship extended to the rest of the famous family: Mother Maybelle’s daughters, Helen, June and Anita; and Janette Carter (daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter) and her children, Rita and Dale.

Williams and the Carter Family Sound have done many benefit shows and have performed at many schools, churches and fairs around the area. They have also been featured performers on the television show “Song of the Mountains.” Williams plays the autoharp, guitar and accordion, honoring the “Carter Scratch” style of playing guitar and autoharp.

Women’s prayer luncheon at Wayland

The Women’s Auxiliary (Home and Foreign Missions) will host the 44th Annual Prayer Luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

Tickets are $20/advance and subject to space availability on the day of the luncheon. The theme is: “Be a Rainbow in Someone’s Cloud” and the guest speaker is Minister Shirley Jones Franklin, Mt. Calvary Holy Church of America, Glenn Dale, Md.

For advance ticket information, inquire no later than May 6 to President, Mrs. Angela Brooks, 540-229-0353 or Mrs. Janice Kilby 540-671-5749 or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

Please join us for this dynamic Morning Prayer and Worship followed by lunch and fellowship, according to a release.

Cemetery Rally Day

Cemetery Rally Day at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 1. Light lunch will be served.

Minister Marian Jackson of Swiftford Baptist Church will be the guest speaker with musical guest, Brother Jessie Hines and Friends.

Renowned pianist, Judson U. Choir to visit Culpeper

The Judson University Choir, and internationally renowned pianist, Dr. Huntley Brown, will perform at 11 a.m. May 15 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County.

This worship concert is free of, a love offering will be taken for the choir. Everyone is welcome to hear these talented young people praise God.

The Judson University Choir has enjoyed a long and fruitful ministry. Founded by Dr. Edward Thompson (universally known and loved as “Dr. Ed”) during the very first year of Judson’s existence, 1963-1964, the Choir has served as one of the primary “faces” of the University for over 50 years.

National and international touring soon became a hallmark of the Judson Choir, with regular visits to Eastern and Western Europe, parts of Asia, and the Caribbean. Dr. Dale Voelker took the reins in 1996 and continued the tradition of choral excellence, expanding the Choir’s international presence even farther into South America and China.

Ten years ago, the Judson University Choir shifted its ministry focus to become a true worship-leading ensemble, whose concerts feature specific narrative arcs, opportunities for congregational participation, a diverse repertoire, and the use of a wide variety of instrumental accompaniment. This direction has allowed the Choir to co-minister with a number of contemporary Christian worship musicians and bands.

Dr. Warren Anderson, a 1986 graduate of Judson, feels honored and privileged to direct the choir for which he served as student business manager. Anderson has taught at Judson since 1991 and served as the Dean of the Chapel from 1992 to 2019.

Need of the Week: coffee, tea, water, juice, plastic bags

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Adult Sunday School

Amissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

250th church anniversary

Crooked Run Baptist holds Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

Make plans to visit as the church celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. 540/672-2700.

Graham course concludes at Open Door

Open Door Baptist will conclude this three-week Billy Graham Evangelical Association course at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.

The program helps believers deepen their faith and share Jesus with others, according to a church release. The Rappahannock-area celebration revival with Will Graham will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

Sermon—Fighting With Family: ‘The First Starter’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, May 1 is: Fighting With Family: “The First Starter.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and Babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. only. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Services at church and online

Culpeper Presbyterian meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday Services in the sanctuary of the historic church, 215 S. Main St.

Services are also on Facebook and YouTube. Masks are optional in church buildings.